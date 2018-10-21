With World Series set to start, will Rangers be able to hire a new manager this month?

The 114th World Series begins Tuesday night at Boston, and that means MLB will be clearing the decks to make sure the Fall Classic is the story.

Hence, the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels hired managers Sunday, leaving four teams still with managerial vacancies.

One of them is the Texas Rangers, and the Reds hired one of the eight candidates interviewed by the Rangers. They can scratch David Bell off the list, just as they have with Joe Girardi.

The Angels hired Brad Ausmus, who did not interview with the Rangers.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A source said that the Rangers will not be hiring a manager before the World Series begins.

The Rangers were impressed with Bell, a source said, but not enough for them to rush their process once Bell started receiving interest from the Reds.

That leaves the Rangers without a manager as their officials and scouts head to Surprise, Ariz., this week for their pro-scouting meetings, and they might not have an announcement until Nov. 1.

That’s the day after Game 7 of the World Series, should it be necessary. The two travel days are Thursday and Oct. 29.

Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as interim manager, is one of the six remaining finalists. The others are Rangers official/coach Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Rocco Baldelli, Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada.

Espada is the only candidate who hasn’t interviewed in person, but he’s available to do so with the Astros eliminated from the postseason. The Rangers won’t hire him without meeting with him face to face.

And it appears they have time to do so.