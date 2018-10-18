Clayton Kershaw, abridor de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, lanza en el primer inning del duelo ante los Diamondbacks de Arizona, el lunes 24 de septiembre de 2018
Clayton Kershaw, abridor de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, lanza en el primer inning del duelo ante los Diamondbacks de Arizona, el lunes 24 de septiembre de 2018 Ross D. Franklin AP Foto
Clayton Kershaw, abridor de los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, lanza en el primer inning del duelo ante los Diamondbacks de Arizona, el lunes 24 de septiembre de 2018 Ross D. Franklin AP Foto

Texas Rangers

Texas homecoming for Clayton Kershaw isn’t as unlikely as you might expect, per odds

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2018 10:15 AM

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has already said that the front office has plenty of work to do this offseason.

The organization is in the process of interviewing eight managerial candidates, and the club could also use an ace.

Yes, Daniels said the franchise is not going to spend big during major league’s free-agency period, but it’s possible Daniels and ownership would pony-up the cash for the best available pitcher on the market.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is currently in the fifth year of a seven-year, $215 million deal. However, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner can opt out this winter.

If he remains in Los Angeles, he stands to make $32 million next season and $33 million for the 2020 season (per Spotrac).

And he still could make more on the open market.

Kershaw pitched very well in the Dodgers 5-2 Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. And Los Angeles is just one win away from advancing from the National League Championship Series to the World Series

Oddsmakers believe the team most likely to sign him is the Dodgers at +130, according to BetDSI.com.

But the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are tied for the the next-best odds on the list at +360.

Here is the full list odd Kershaw free-agency odds from the site.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers +130
  • Texas Rangers +360
  • Houston Astros +360
  • New York Yankees +815
  • Field (Any Other Team) +815

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels dives into a number of things that must be accomplished this off-season, including hiring a manager.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  