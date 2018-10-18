Texas homecoming for Clayton Kershaw isn’t as unlikely as you might expect, per odds

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has already said that the front office has plenty of work to do this offseason.

The organization is in the process of interviewing eight managerial candidates, and the club could also use an ace.

Yes, Daniels said the franchise is not going to spend big during major league’s free-agency period, but it’s possible Daniels and ownership would pony-up the cash for the best available pitcher on the market.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is currently in the fifth year of a seven-year, $215 million deal. However, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner can opt out this winter.

If he remains in Los Angeles, he stands to make $32 million next season and $33 million for the 2020 season (per Spotrac).

And he still could make more on the open market.

Kershaw pitched very well in the Dodgers 5-2 Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. And Los Angeles is just one win away from advancing from the National League Championship Series to the World Series

Oddsmakers believe the team most likely to sign him is the Dodgers at +130, according to BetDSI.com.

But the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are tied for the the next-best odds on the list at +360.

Here is the full list odd Kershaw free-agency odds from the site.

Los Angeles Dodgers +130

Texas Rangers +360

Houston Astros +360

New York Yankees +815

Field (Any Other Team) +815