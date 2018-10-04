The Rangers’ payroll isn’t the reason they lost 95 games. Two playoff teams prove it

The Texas Rangers probably spent more money than you think this past season.

Of all 30 teams in major league baseball, the Rangers had the 16th-highest payroll (per Spotrac).

But the team general manager Jon Daniels assembled was eliminated from playoff contention long before Adrian Beltre finished what is most likely his final game of a Hall-of-Fame career.

The Rangers lost 95 games and finished last in the American League West division. Their record was also tied for the eighth-worst in all of baseball.

Earlier this week, Daniels said that it highly unlikely the team will spend the money necessary to pursue top-tier free agents. That approach is similar to the one the club took last offseason.

Daniels also admitted the club has “a lot to do” before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February.

All that said, the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics serve as two primes examples of why the Rangers’ results next season don’t necessarily have to be the same as they were this season.

Compared to the Rangers, both clubs have a lower payroll and both clubs are currently playing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This season, the Rangers total payroll amounted to $139,825,018 (per spotrac.com).

The Braves’ total payroll amounts to $130,511,495, good for 20th highest in the sport.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have a payroll of $108,982,016. That ranks 22nd.

Both of these teams won their respective divisions in a year when the National League was far more competitive than the American League.