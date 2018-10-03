Jon Daniels: Losing stinks, but Rangers had some positives in 2018

Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that finishing in last place is no fun, but the 2018 season wasn’t without some silver linings.

No, the Rangers are not in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. But these teams are

October 03, 2018 04:24 PM

The Texas Rangers are not going to be spending big in free agency this offseason, and general manager Jon Daniels has already said as much.

Yes, Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is going to test the market. And his final days in Washington certainly appeared to be a sort of farewell.

But do oddsmakers think the Rangers could be a darkhorse destination?

The Chicago Cubs (+150) are a solid favorite to secure Harper’s talents, according to Bovada’s latest odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best odds to sign Harper at +350. The New York Yankees are third at +450.

Here is Bovada’s complete list, and, unsurprisingly, the Rangers are nowhere to be found on it.

Chicago Cubs+150
Los Angeles Dodgers+350
New York Yankees+450
Philadelphia Phillies+650
Washington Nationals+700
Boston Red Sox+900
Los Angeles Angels+1200
San Francisco Giants+1500





