No, the Rangers are not in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. But these teams are

The Texas Rangers are not going to be spending big in free agency this offseason, and general manager Jon Daniels has already said as much.
Yes, Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is going to test the market. And his final days in Washington certainly appeared to be a sort of farewell.
But do oddsmakers think the Rangers could be a darkhorse destination?
The Chicago Cubs (+150) are a solid favorite to secure Harper’s talents, according to Bovada’s latest odds.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best odds to sign Harper at +350. The New York Yankees are third at +450.
Here is Bovada’s complete list, and, unsurprisingly, the Rangers are nowhere to be found on it.
|Chicago Cubs
|+150
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|+350
|New York Yankees
|+450
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+650
|Washington Nationals
|+700
|Boston Red Sox
|+900
|Los Angeles Angels
|+1200
|San Francisco Giants
|+1500
