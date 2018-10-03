No, the Rangers are not in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. But these teams are

The Texas Rangers are not going to be spending big in free agency this offseason, and general manager Jon Daniels has already said as much.

Yes, Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is going to test the market. And his final days in Washington certainly appeared to be a sort of farewell.

But do oddsmakers think the Rangers could be a darkhorse destination?

The Chicago Cubs (+150) are a solid favorite to secure Harper’s talents, according to Bovada’s latest odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best odds to sign Harper at +350. The New York Yankees are third at +450.

Here is Bovada’s complete list, and, unsurprisingly, the Rangers are nowhere to be found on it.

Chicago Cubs +150 Los Angeles Dodgers +350 New York Yankees +450 Philadelphia Phillies +650 Washington Nationals +700 Boston Red Sox +900 Los Angeles Angels +1200 San Francisco Giants +1500