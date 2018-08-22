Rangers salvage finale against A’s behind Mike Minor’s gem

Mike Minor continues to be the brightest of bright spots among Texas Rangers’ pitchers in 2018.



The left-hander threw one of his best games of the season on Wednesday afternoon in the Rangers’ 4-2 win against the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.



Minor held the A’s to one hit and one walk and faced the minimum over six innings before coming out after 73 pitches.







Adrian Beltre had two RBI singles and Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo each homered to lead the offense on a 10-hit day. In their previous two games against Oakland, the Rangers were held scoreless on five combined hits.

Texas is off Thursday before starting a three-game series across the bay against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on Friday.

The A’s scored a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to pull within 4-2. Cory Gearrin, who started the seventh, walked Matt Chapman and hit Khris Davis with two outs before Stephen Piscotty’s RBI double put Oakland on the board. Alex Claudio took over and struck out Matt Olson to end the inning. In the eighth, a single and one-out double by pinch-hitter Jed Lowrie against Chris Martin pulled the A’s to within 4-2. Martin stranded Lowrie at second with a fly ball to left and a strikeout of Ramon Laureano. On the fly out, Gallo lost his footing but recovered to make the catch.



Jose Leclerc loaded the bases in the ninth after two walks and a hit by pitch but struck out Nick Martini to secure the win and earn his sixth save.

