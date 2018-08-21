Rangers Reaction: A’s clean up against Colon as Fiers burns bright

Mike Fiers retired the final 18 consecutive batters he faced and held the Rangers to one hit over seven innings as the Oakland A’s took the opener 8-0 Monday night at Oakland Coliseum.



After Nomar Mazara’s double and Jurickson Profar’s hit by pitch in the second, Fiers retired Joey Gallo, Ronald Guzman and Robinson Chirinos to start his string. During the 18-batter stretch, he struck out seven, including the side in the third. When reliever Ryan Buchter took over in the eighth, Gallo and Guzman singled. But they were stranded when Buchter retired Chirinos, Carlos Tocci and Shin-Soo Choo.



The A’s had eight extra-base hits, including four homers. Two came from rookie Ramon Laureano, who hit his first and second career homers — both against starter Bartolo Colon.

Five thoughts from a Monday night loss:



1. Khris Davis: Ranger Khiller — A’s slugger Khris Davis homered again against the Rangers, his 26th in the past three seasons. He is averaging a homer every 7.07 at-bats against Texas. He has 26 homers in 184 at-bats (51 games) against Texas. It’s the highest home run ratio for a player against one team with a minimum of 150 at-bats. Babe Ruth’s highest homer rate against one team was every 9.92 at-bats against the Tigers. Barry Bonds had one every 8.36 at-bats against the Brewers.



2. Colon cleaned — Colon has allowed at least four runs in five of his past six starts, including seven in Monday’s loss. That’s the most he’s allowed this season since giving up eight against the Dodgers on June 12. The A’s collected 10 hits, including three homers against Colon. He’s allowed five homers in his last three starts. “I was feeling good but in the major leagues if you leave your pitches high you will pay. That’s what happened. I was missing high and I paid for it,” said Colon, who saw his ERA rise to 5.45. “They’re playing good and they’re hitting good so you have to give credit to them.”

3. Rotation schedule — Rookie Ariel Jurado is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the A’s and right-hander Mike Minor is scheduled to start the series finale at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Banister said Minor’s back stiffness has improved.





“If he continues to progress like he has been, Minor will start on Wednesday. Anytime a guy is hurt and is getting treatment and gets pushed back, we’ll wait to solidify that,” he said.

4. Rua’s rehab — Outfielder Ryan Rua (back spasms) is taking batting practice and getting extra work in the field. Rua hopes to go on a rehab assignment next week when the team returns to Arlington.



5. Bullpen B’s — Relievers Tony Barnette and Matt Bush are with the club on the road trip and are throwing on flat ground. Barnette has been on the disabled list since July 4 with a right shoulder strain. Bush has been on the DL since June 14 with a right elbow strain.



