Dennis Martinez talks about Bartolo Colon breaking his record

All-time great Dennis Martinez was in Arlington on Saturday to honor Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon for breaking his record for the most wins for a native of Latin America. Colon passed Martinez on August 7 with his 246th career victory.
