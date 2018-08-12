Rangers hopeful Adrian Beltre finishes season with club but door remains open

Adrian Beltre: ‘I’m still here’ after Rangers can’t find right deal

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was not traded Tuesday as the annual nonwaiver trade deadline passed. He’s glad to stay, but it was a trying past few weeks.
August 12, 2018 01:22 PM

New York

The Texas Rangers remain hopeful that third baseman Adrian Beltre will finish the season with the club but a trade hasn’t been ruled out.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels restated his position on Beltre, 39, before Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees.

“Our preference would that he finish the year as a Ranger but we’d be open in the right circumstances,” he said. “If anything were brought to us to discuss, he’d be the first person to know about it.”

Daniels declined to say whether Beltre cleared waivers.

“If it gets to that point we’d talk to him about it,” Daniels said.

