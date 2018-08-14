Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre injured himself during Monday night’s game against Arizona.
Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre injured himself during Monday night’s game against Arizona. Brandon Wade AP

Here’s the very latest on Adrian Beltre and that hamstring that keeps giving him issues

August 14, 2018 03:58 PM

Adrian Beltre’s left hamstring continues to be a pain in the ... leg.

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Beltre “re-aggravated” his left hamstring late in Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The club will give him a couple of days rest before he’s re-evaluated on Thursday.

“I don’t get any indication that it’ll be anything long-term,” Banister said.

Beltre underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

The future Hall of Famer is trying to avoid a third stint on the DL this season. Beltre has already landed on the DL twice because of this same injury, essentially costing him a month of playing time. He missed 12 games the first time his left hamstring grabbed him, and 16 the next time.

The Rangers have gone 15-13 with Beltre sidelined.

The Rangers have 42 games remaining this season, and it would take a Grade 2 or worse to end Beltre’s season. Initially indications that this will not be a season-ender.

Beltre, 39, is batting .278 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 86 games this season.

