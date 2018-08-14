Here’s the very latest on Adrian Beltre and that hamstring that keeps giving him issues

Adrian Beltre’s left hamstring continues to be a pain in the ... leg.

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Beltre “re-aggravated” his left hamstring late in Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The club will give him a couple of days rest before he’s re-evaluated on Thursday.

“I don’t get any indication that it’ll be anything long-term,” Banister said.

Beltre underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

The future Hall of Famer is trying to avoid a third stint on the DL this season. Beltre has already landed on the DL twice because of this same injury, essentially costing him a month of playing time. He missed 12 games the first time his left hamstring grabbed him, and 16 the next time.

The Rangers have gone 15-13 with Beltre sidelined.

The Rangers have 42 games remaining this season, and it would take a Grade 2 or worse to end Beltre’s season. Initially indications that this will not be a season-ender.

Beltre, 39, is batting .278 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 86 games this season.



