Rangers send starter to DL with post-concussion syndrome

The Rangers announced that outfielder Delino Deshields has been placed on the 7-day disabled list due to post-concussion syndrome.

The move was effective late Friday and pushed Texas to recall outfielder Drew Robinson from Triple-A Round Rock. Deshields is eligible to return Aug. 10.

“Yesterday was the first day he had complaints that he talked about,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “When a guy comes in and he is talking about headaches, and he’s recently been in the concussion protocol, that raises a number of red flags.”

Deshields was scratched from Texas’ lineup on Friday due to a headache. These symptoms arose from a game against Boston on July 11 when he left the game in the sixth inning after hitting his head diving for a catch. He was examined by assistant athletic trainer Matt Lucero on the field for several minutes before walking off.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The speedy outfielder, and Golden Glove candidate, was sent down to Round Rock on July 24 for a few days prior to being recalled to by Texas. That move was prompted by a prolonged slump that saw him go 3-for-46 to drop his average to .204.

He has batted .208 with 2 home runs and 21 RBI over 81 games spanning two stints with the Rangers this season (Opening Day-July 23 and July 28-current). The club’s Opening Day centerfielder, he was on the 10-day disabled list from March 31-April 21 with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

Deshields leads the American League with 10 bunt hits and 9 sacrifice bunts, also ranking ninth in the league with a team-high 18 stolen bases.

Robinson batted .175 with one home run and 5 RBI in 26 games with the Rangers during his first stint with the club from Opening Day-May 20.

He has spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .308/.374/.556/.929 (61-198) with 8 home runs and 23 RBI in 49 games. Since the start of July, Robinson has batted .331 (40-121) with a .960 OPS figure in 29 games with the Express.

Banister said he expects Robinson to be in the lineup on Sunday most likely in the outfield, and said to expect Carlos Tocci to get plenty of playing time in the outfield as well.