Is Papa John’s pizza returning to Globe Life Park?

The Texas Rangers are reinstating their partnership with Papa John’s Pizza, the team announced on Wednesday.

The reinstatement will take place beginning with Thursday’s home game against Baltimore at 7:05 p.m.

This comes after the Rangers joined a long list of other MLB franchises and various sports teams that suspended their marketing and promotional relationships with Papa John’s, whose founder, John Schnatter, used a racial slur during a May conference call.

Part of the agreement with Texas included a half-price pizza promotion the day after the Rangers scored seven runs in a game, as well as advertisement around the ballpark.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Rangers’ statement read: “Papa John’s has taken a number of meaningful steps to address the reprehensible language used by John Schnatter. Most importantly, the company has removed Schnatter from any role with Papa John’s. The company has acknowledged the hurt that was caused and accepted responsibility for doing whatever is necessary to regain the trust of its customers, partners and employees. Papa John’s has promised transparency in this effort, including hiring outside experts to conduct an audit of the company’s culture and diversity and inclusion practices.

“Our experience with Papa John’s over the past seven years includes its $150,000 commitment to the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in West Dallas to provide opportunity for boys and girls. Based on our experience with Papa John’s, we believe this incident is not reflective of the company’s values or the values of its 2,200 supervisors, managers, team members, delivery drivers, pizza-makers and franchise owners here in North Texas. For these reasons we are reinstating our partnership with Papa John’s beginning with Thursday’s game.”