DeShields goes to Triple A in Rangers’ latest roster shakeup

The Texas Rangers made a surprising roster move Tuesday afternoon, sending center fielder Delino DeShields, a candidate to win a Gold Glove, to Triple A Round Rock and recalled left-handed reliever Brandon Mann.

DeShields is mired in a long slump, but he isn’t the only one. He went 0 for 4 on Monday and was 3 for 46 in his past 15 games to drop his average to .204.

That’s 99 points higher than Carlos Tocci, who was scheduled to start in center field Tuesday; seven points higher than Ryan Rua, another option in center; and 17 points higher than Joey Gallo, who has also played center.

The Rangers stuck with second baseman Rougned Odor all of last season despite his struggles. He finished the season batting .204.

Mann became needed as the Rangers’ two long relievers, Austin Bibens-Dirks and Matt Moore, were used up Saturday and Monday.