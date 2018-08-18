Adrian Beltre back in lineup for the Rangers. But where and what’s plan moving forward?

You’ll likely be seeing a swifter moving revolving door at DH for the Rangers for the foreseeable future.





To the delight of Texas fans everywhere, Adrian Beltre was slotted in that position on Saturday; his first game since leaving Monday against Arizona after eight innings with a left hamstring strain.

But there will be other players in the spot, more so than there have been. Those names will more than likely include Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo.

“We’ll look at how Adrian comes out of the game today,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Probably rotate them both [Beltre and Choo] into the DH spot. Maz [Mazara] is coming off being on the DL. Probably need to get him off his legs here at some point. Joey [Gallo] has been going at it hard. So we can hopefully give all these guys a day at some point where we can manage the DH spot and the outfield spots fairly easily.”

The future Hall of Famer has DH’d 25 times this season, second on the team to Choo’s 75 games. Mazara has DH’d 11 times.

Beltre, for the time being, is “probably relegated” to DH given the tenderness of that left hamstring, which has already cost him two stints on the DL.





Gallo, who has only DH’d three times this season could also see some time in centerfield, according to Banister. He has one start out there this season.

“He’s played fine out there,” Banister said. “I don’t think he’s been really tested in any plays. But I feel comfortable putting him out there.”

Banister did clarify that Drew Robinson would go to center in front of Gallo if they needed one.

“That’s not to say, inside a game, that if we need Joey to go to centerfield. I feel comfortable with that,” he said.