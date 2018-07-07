Shin-Soo Choo ties Julio Franco's Rangers' on-base record

Shin-Soo Choo went right to work and into the history books.
The Rangers' designated hitter doubled off the right-field wall on the first pitch of Saturday's game against the Tigers to stretch his on-base streak to 46 games.
He ties Julio Franco's club record set in 1993 for the longest on-base streak. Choo hit a home run on the second pitch of Friday's game.
The 46-game on-base streak is the longest in the majors this season and longest since Freddie Freeman's 46-game streak in 2016. The last time a player had a longer streak than 46 games was Kevin Millar's 52-game streak for the Orioles in 2007.
Choo has hits in 17 consecutive road games. That's the longest road hit streak by a Texas player since Adrian Beltre's 19-game stretch in 2013.
