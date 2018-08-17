Rangers complete July trades. Who are final two players to be named later?

The July trade haul for the Texas Rangers is finally complete after the players to be named from two deals were announced Friday evening.

Third baseman Sherten Apostel completed the Keone Kela trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and left-hander Joshua Javier was sent by the Arizona Diamondbacks to complete the Jake Diekman deal.

Apostel and Javier are both 19 years old, and both were playing rookie ball this season. The Rangers gave Apostel a promotion to their short-season A team in Spokane, Wash., and Javier went to the AZL Rangers.

The Rangers acquired outfielder Alexander Ovellas on Tuesday to complete the Cole Hamels trade with the Chicago Cubs.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

So, who are the kids added Friday?

Apostel is from Curacao, the same island nation as Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar. He signed with the Pirates as part of the July 2 class in 2015. He’s 6-foot-4 and 2010 pounds and batting .259 with seven home runs and a .866 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in his first season in the U.S.

Javier, from the Dominican Republic, is also in his first season in the U.S. Arizona signed him in 2015 as part of its J2 class. He is 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 10 games/four starts and is averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Javier allowed one run on five hits in four innings of relief work July 3 against the AZL Rangers.