Chris Martin's eventful week ends with a third trip to the disabled list

The last few days have been an adventure for Rangers' reliever Chris Martin.
The right-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain before Thursday's series opener against the Tigers.
Martin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock before Tuesday's game. But he was recalled less than 24 hours later when Tony Barnette was placed on the DL with a right shoulder strain on Wednesday. Martin pitched in Wednesday's game but slipped and fell during a pitch. He finished the inning but was diagnosed with a groin strain.
This is Martin's third trip to the DL this season. He went on the DL June 12 with a right calf strain and on May 1 with right forearm irritation.
"He'd been battling a number of things not unlike most everybody in the clubhouses across the major leagues. It's that time of year," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "It has been manageable through out."
Banister said the latest move to the DL is mostly precautionary.
"We want to make sure we get him right," he said.
