Jordan Spieth is the hometown favorite at Colonial. Jason Kokrak would love to spoil it.

Jordan Spieth is the man to beat once again at Colonial.

Spieth shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday, draining an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to move to 15-under through three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Spieth is leading the tournament by 1 stroke over Jason Kokrak. Kokrak, who will play in the final group with Spieth once again Sunday, sits at 14-under after matching Spieth’s 4-under 66 in the third round.

Spieth is the fan favorite and acknowledged the hometown support — although it’s a little different than typical years with every ticket package including all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink perks.

“People seem to be taking advantage,” said Spieth, the Dallas native. “But it’s nice to be feeling a lot of the hometown support when that’s the case.

“It was a really good atmosphere out here. It’s crazy to think we were here one year ago with not a person following. What a difference a year makes, and hopefully we can continue to progress that way across the world.”

Spieth is looking to win his second plaid jacket from Colonial. He won this event in 2016 with a score of 17-under.

Kokrak, meanwhile, is looking to spoil Spieth’s party. The 36-year-old from Ohio won his first PGA Tour event last fall and is searching for his second. He’s had success in this event, finishing third last year.

Kokrak is embracing the “spoiler” role too.

“Jordan birdied 13, the par 3 and I walked off the green, I was like, ‘Well, I’m definitely not the favorite here this week,’” Kokrak said. “He’s a Texas guy. I’m an Ohio guy. It’s fun. The crowds are crazy. But it’s fun to have a local kid and play well and have him be in the last group. ... I’d be more than happy to spoil it for him tomorrow.”

Spieth and Kokrak are the front-runners for the event, but others are within striking distance. Sergio Garcia, the 2001 Colonial champion, is in third at 10-under.

Ian Poulter, who posted the low-round Saturday with a 6-under 64, is tied for fourth at 8-under. Sebastian Munoz, who played his college golf at North Texas, is also at 8-under.

Garcia knows it’ll take a low round to get in contention Sunday, but he’s no stranger to that. He shot a 7-under 63 on the final day to win it in 2001.

“If Jordan or Jason shoot 4- or 5-under, it’s going to take lower than that [63],” Garcia said. “So we’ll see. We’ll give it our best shot.”

As Garcia alluded to, Sunday is expected to unfold similarly to Saturday in terms of Spieth and Kokrak taking center stage.

Spieth never trailed during the day. He led by as many as 3 shots on the front nine, but Kokrak rallied on the back by birdying three of four holes (Nos. 14, 15, 17) to tie Spieth at 14-under going into the 18th.

Spieth made an 8-footer for birdie at No. 18 to take the lead going into the final day.

“It’s never easy to win out here. It’s a Saturday,” Spieth said. “It’s one of those where you would like to separate yourself and get a big lead but … [Kokrak] is going to be very difficult tomorrow, along with Sergio who has been playing some tremendous golf the past couple of years.

“Colonial is a great setting for a good finish.”