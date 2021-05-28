Colonial is in a weather delay on Day 2; Kokrak surges to front during morning wave

The Charles Schwab Challenge is in a weather delay this afternoon on Day 2 of the tournament.

Rain and lightning in the area of Colonial Country Club forced PGA Tour officials to delay the event at 1:49 p.m. Friday. Play is expected to resume at 4:15 p.m.

Despite the rain, golfers will play the ball down for the remainder of the second round. That’s how the morning wave played it and the PGA Tour does not adjust rules midway through a round.

During the morning wave, Jason Kokrak surged to the top of the leaderboard with a second consecutive 5-under 65. Kokrak sits at 10-under through the opening two days. Kokrak finished tied for third at last year’s event.

“Ball-striking was there today. I maybe didn’t drive it quite as good as I did yesterday but irons were on top form,” Kokrak said. “Giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities. If I can eliminate some silly mistakes, the bogeys will vanish.

“Other than that, I’m happy the way I’m hitting the ball.”

Sergio Garcia, who was tied with Jordan Spieth after Day 1, is currently tied for second along with Speith and Sebastian Munoz at 8-under. Garcia fired a 1-under 69 with two birdies and one bogey. Spieth made a birdie on No. 2 and then play was halted.

Garcia, who won his first PGA Tour event at the 2001 Colonial 20 years ago, feels good about where he is going into the weekend.

“Definitely,” Garcia said. “Overall, I feel good about the way I’m hitting the ball. I feel comfortable. I like the work that I’ve done with TaylorMade the last two weeks to try to get everything dialed in as best as possible after these last three years that I wasn’t with them.

“So I’m very happy with that. Hopefully I’ll play great again on the weekend and have a really good shot at it.”

There were some other low scores during the morning wave.

Charley Hoffman shot an 8-under 62, one off the course’s tournament record of 61. Maverick McNealy had a 7-under 63. Danny Lee, who teed off No. 10, had a stretch of six consecutive birdies on the back nine for a 6-under 29 on his opening nine. That was the lowest score on the back nine since Jeff Overton had a 29 in 2010. However, Lee closed with a double-bogey on No. 9 and shot a 4-under 66 on the day.

“I was able to hit some greens in the middle of the round and make some birdies,” said Hoffman, who made four straight birdies from Nos. 14-17.

Said McNealy, who has never won the PGA Tour: “I love the golf course. I feel really comfortable on these bentgrass greens, and just want to give myself a chance on Sunday.”