Golf
‘Chalk one up for the old guys.’ Everyone loves Phil Mickelson after historic PGA win
Everyone loves Phil.
Stars from the sports world, entertainment and even bold-faced names from politics and religion flooded social media Sunday night to congratulate golfer Phil Mickelson on his historic PGA Championship win.
Mickelson, 50, became the oldest winner of a PGA major tournament with the win.
His heroics even elicited a reaction from rival Tiger Woods, who called Mickelson’s win inspiring in a post on Twitter. Woods is currently recovering from serious leg injuries from a car wreck in late February.
“Thank you,” Mickelson said in a reply. “I’m pulling for your quick return.”
Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, won the PGA Championship tournament on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
He’s the fourth golfer in PGA history to win in four different decades, according to Elias Sports Bureau. It’s his first major win since The Open Championships in 2013. His first PGA win came in 1991.
Sports stars, including golf legend Jack Nicklaus, celebrated the moment.
“Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46,” Nicklaus said, referring to his Masters win at 46 in 1986. “Congratulations, my friend.”
It wasn’t just the golf world paying tribute to Mickelson. Disgraced Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson posted a congratulatory video.
John Daly, who is 55, celebrated the moment as a “win for the old guys.”
Other celebrities joined in the tributes, including “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, former President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and the New England Patriots organization, which posted multiple tributes on Twitter.
