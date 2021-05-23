‘Chalk one up for the old guys.’ Everyone loves Phil Mickelson after historic PGA win

Phil Mickelson walks ahead of fans during the final round of Sunday’s PGA Championship on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. AP

Everyone loves Phil.

Stars from the sports world, entertainment and even bold-faced names from politics and religion flooded social media Sunday night to congratulate golfer Phil Mickelson on his historic PGA Championship win.

Mickelson, 50, became the oldest winner of a PGA major tournament with the win.

His heroics even elicited a reaction from rival Tiger Woods, who called Mickelson’s win inspiring in a post on Twitter. Woods is currently recovering from serious leg injuries from a car wreck in late February.

“Thank you,” Mickelson said in a reply. “I’m pulling for your quick return.”

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, won the PGA Championship tournament on the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.

He’s the fourth golfer in PGA history to win in four different decades, according to Elias Sports Bureau. It’s his first major win since The Open Championships in 2013. His first PGA win came in 1991.

Sports stars, including golf legend Jack Nicklaus, celebrated the moment.

“Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46,” Nicklaus said, referring to his Masters win at 46 in 1986. “Congratulations, my friend.”

It wasn’t just the golf world paying tribute to Mickelson. Disgraced Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson posted a congratulatory video.

John Daly, who is 55, celebrated the moment as a “win for the old guys.”

Chalk one up for the old boys ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!! Well done....Well done



Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021

Other celebrities joined in the tributes, including “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, former President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and the New England Patriots organization, which posted multiple tributes on Twitter.

What a shot by Phil. My goodness. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 23, 2021

30 years ago, @PhilMickelson won on TOUR for the first time.



Today he hoisted his sixth major championship trophy at age 50. pic.twitter.com/55oauQSMW9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021

Congrats to my great friend @PhilMickelson on his 6th major. Fantastic work at the #PGAChampionship. So proud of him. pic.twitter.com/a4IKekeEu5 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) May 23, 2021

Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson . Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021

What a display of golf from @PhilMickelson. He kept his cool and it always seemed like he would emerge victorious. I’d like to point out what an enthusiastic personality Phil is on the course & it’s why he’s a phenomenal ambassador for the game. Enjoy your special victory. GP pic.twitter.com/wapibq6rAo — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) May 24, 2021

Congratulations @PhilMickelson Well done old man — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) May 24, 2021

Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021