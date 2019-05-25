Kevin Na is the 54-hole leader at Colonial, but Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk in hunt

Jordan Spieth two back going into final round at Colonial Jordan Spieth is in contention going into Sunday’s final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jordan Spieth is in contention going into Sunday’s final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

C.T. Pan has played plenty of golf with Jordan Spieth.

He’s not the least bit surprised that Spieth continued his standout Charles Schwab Challenge on the greens, rolling in more bombs on Saturday afternoon.

Spieth made a 29-footer for birdie on No. 1, a 21-footer on No. 2 and a 37-footer on No. 7 for a third consecutive round of making 100-plus feet of putts.

“Watching him drain putts just reminds me back of junior golf,” Pan said. “He’s always really been a good putter. It was good to watch him play that well.”

Pan will see Spieth play plenty more as they are paired together once again for the final round on Sunday at the Colonial. Each sits in a five-way tie for second at 7-under, two shots back of leader Kevin Na (9-under).

Na and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who is at 7-under following a third-round 65, will be the last group off at 1:05 p.m. Spieth and Pan are the second to last group off at 12:55 p.m., preceded by the other two players at 7-under, Jim Furyk and Tony Finau, at 12:45 p.m.

Spieth ranks as the fan favorite and has been putting extremely well, already having a personal-best 434 feet, 4 inches of putts through three rounds. That’s more than 100 feet of what Na has made; more than 150 feet of what Finau has made; and more than 200 feet of what Hughes, Pan and Furyk have made.

Spieth quipped that the stat only looks good because he’s had “a possible thousand feet of putts considering I’m 40 feet on every hole.

“At some point, some of them are going to go in.”

For Spieth, though, the priority is to improve his greens in regulation and accuracy off the tee. He hit 12 of 18 greens and four of 14 fairways on Saturday, his worst driving day of the tournament so far.

If that improves, he’ll put himself in better position to win his second career Colonial and 12th PGA Tour event.

“It just comes down to ball-striking,” Spieth said. “I think I had one birdie look inside 50 feet today and I missed it. I’m going to need more than that, and so it was an off day ball-striking but it felt better than the other two days, even though it may not show it that way.”

There are plenty of players in Spieth’s path to his first victory since the 2017 British Open, starting with Na.

Na has shown an ability to post low scores at Colonial, including an 8-under 62 on Friday. But Na has struggled from this position before. He had a one shot lead going into the final round of the 2015 Colonial, but shot a 2-over 72 and tied for 10th.

For Na, he’s approaching the final round like he would anything else.

“You see that white stone in the middle of the fairway? That’s where I’m trying to be every hole,” said Na, who predicted a 3-under 67 would seal the victory for him on Sunday.

Finau is the highest-ranked player in contention at No. 16. He is looking for his second career PGA Tour win in the midst of a stellar season thus far.

“It would be huge for me,” Finau said of winning. “I’m at a point in my career I don’t feel like I need any kind of validation. I’ve played some good golf at some big events, but you know, I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the rest of the season to try and get another one under my belt.”

Furyk is an intriguing contender, too, at 49-years-old and with 17 PGA Tour victories to his name. He, along with Hughes and Charley Hoffman (who is 3 shots off the lead at 6-under), posted the only bogey-free rounds Saturday.

Furyk hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2015, but is showing his old form and has already topped the $2 million mark in earnings this season.

“I’m not really looking at it as like the glass is half empty, the hourglass has almost run out of sand,” said Furyk, who had a runner-up finish at The Players Championship earlier this season.

“I’m really enjoying being in contention, enjoying playing right now. This year has been kind of a new lease on life. I’m healthy again. It’s nice to have another opportunity tomorrow.”

Briefly

▪ Rickie Fowler, the No. 10-ranked golfer in the world who snapped his streak of 21 consecutive cuts made this week, stayed in Fort Worth and was working on his game at the driving range during Saturday’s third round.

▪ The tournament will observe a moment of silence on Sunday to honor members of our military who have given their lives in service. The storm siren will sound at 4 p.m. as players, fans and all in attendance observe a 45 second moment of silence over this Memorial Day weekend.

▪ No. 9 ranked as the hardest hole on Saturday for the second straight day, as players averaged a score of 4.274 on the 407-yard par-4. No. 3, the par-4 dogleg left to start the “Horrible Horseshoe,” was the hardest during the opening round Thursday. No. 1, a 565-yard par-5, has been the easiest hole all three days.