PHOTOS: Spieth lurking at Day 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ryan Palmer lines up a shot on the ninth during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jordan Spieth hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ryan Palmer hits on the ninth fairway during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ryan Palmer hits on the ninth fairway during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tony Finau drives off the first tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Tony Finau lines up his putt on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Kevin Na takes a final look at the line on his putt on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Kavin Na’s caddie Kenny Harms gets a look at the lie of the ball on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Jonas Blixt makes his last putt of the day on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Tony Finau hits on the fairway during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jonas Blixt drives down the 18th fairway during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Ted Potter Jr. hits out of a bunker on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Kevin Na lines up his putt on the 18th during Friday’s second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Kevin Na watches as Jonas Blixt makes his putt on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Behind Jonas Blixt’s ball, Kevin Na makes a fairway shot on the 18th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Jim Furyk and caddie Mike Cowan wait to drive on the ninth fairway during Friday’s second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.
photos by Bob Booth
Jim Furyk drives of the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Nick Watney putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
An, Altos The Purist Margarita, served in the Champions Club, during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Nick Watney places his ball to putt on the ninth during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram, Bob Booth)
Rory Sabbatini lines up his putt on the ninth during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bartender Amber Kennedy displays an Altos The Purist Margarita in the Champions Club during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Golf fans watch Jordan Spieth on the 12th during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Adam Bosley and Erin Jamison take in the sights of the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Andie Cannon and Ron Wade look at a vintage Dodge during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Zac Thomas and Scott Lowe take a beer break during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jordan Spieth is tied for fifth, four shots behind leader Jonas Blixt, going into the weekend at Colonial.
Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowd after sinking a long putt during Friday’s second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
Bob Booth
Ryan Palmer watches his tee shot during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rory Sabbatini and caddie Brandon Antus walk the ninth fairway during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
