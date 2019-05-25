Caddie goes off on fan after cellphone disrupts leader Kevin Na’s shot at Colonial

Kevin Na talks “fan distraction,” leading Colonial Colonial leader Kevin Na had a double-bogey on No. 11 after a fan’s cell phone went off during his bunker shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Colonial leader Kevin Na had a double-bogey on No. 11 after a fan’s cell phone went off during his bunker shot.

Talk about a buzzkill.

Kevin Na had been cruising along as the leader of the Charles Schwab Challenge at 10-under when he posted a surprising double-bogey on No. 11, one of the easiest holes at Colonial Country Club.

What happened?

Well, a spectator’s cellphone went off just as Na hit his fourth shot from a greenside bunker. He ended up blading his shot over the green, noticeably slamming his club to the ground, and needed three more shots to get it in the hole for a double-bogey 7. That was one of just two double-bogeys at No. 11 on the day, and Na’s caddie, Kenny Harms, unleashed plenty of frustration on the fan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kevin Na drops to -8 following a double bogey.@CTPanGolf now leads @CSChallengeFW at -9. pic.twitter.com/vhQrLgi11I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2019

“There was a fan distraction let’s call it,” Na said. “Kenny being Kenny, he went off on her. He was screaming at her. And he has every right to do so. I felt bad for the lady.

“I was upset at first and then I saw the lady’s face and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. She’s going to pee in her pants.’ So I said, ‘Come on, Kenny. Let’s forget about it. Let’s just go.’”

Na wasn’t playing the hole overly well before the “fan distraction.” His drive landed in a fairway bunker and he would have had to get up-and-down for a sand save to make par.





It took a few shots for Na to get settled back down. His drive on No. 12 found the rough, but he managed to save par. He then got back on track by draining an 18-footer for birdie on No. 13, his third birdie of the day (he started his round birdie-birdie on Nos. 1-2).

“It was nice that that didn’t affect me the rest of the way,” Na said.

Na finished with a 1-under 69, and enjoys a two-shot lead at 9-under 201 going into the final round. He has played Colonial well throughout his career, tying a course record with a 9-under 61 in the final round of last year’s tournament to finish fourth.

Na smiled and said he’d certainly take another 61 on Sunday.

“If I shoot another 61, I can put my whole life savings that I’m going to win,” Na said.

Na will be paired with Mackenzie Hughes in Sunday’s final group, teeing off at 1:05 p.m.