Does golf have a beer of choice? This brew won with fans at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Possibly no beverage says “golf” like Michelob Ultra.

Its water-adjacent taste and skinny, tall, club-like can makes it perfect for watching a round on the links. Sure there are other “golf” drinks. The refreshing iced tea/lemonade combo of an Arnold Palmer is an obvious one, and actual water should be the go-to because all that alcohol won’t keep you hydrated in the Texas sun.

But at Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club during the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, Ultra Light —the somehow lesser Michelob — and regular Ultra out sold any other beverage. John Scott, media liaison on the tournament committee, didn’t have firm numbers Thursday, but he said the Anheuser-Busch InBev product was hands down the most popular drink on the course.

While the PGA Tour pros battled on the green, fans partied in the shade.

Josh Roberston enjoyed an Ultra at the famous 13th hole and guessed the beer’s unfilling, near-tasteless quality was what attracted people.

“It has alcohol, and it’s not offensive,” he said. “If you’re drinking craft beer you’re looking for flavor, but out here you’re looking for something refreshing that won’t assault your taste buds.”

As Roberston spoke he scanned the picnic tables. About 50 had gathered there, more than half with Ultra cans in hand. The rest drank Bud Light or soda.

There are craft options for the picky, but not many, so beer connoisseurs won’t find any local microbrews.

Karbach Brewing’s Love Street was popular, concession worker Paul Strum said, and ZiegenBock had started selling “like mad.” Before noon his 13th hole concession stand sold mostly water, but then a wave of people looking for suds came, he said.

The 13th is famous in part for its scenic water feature and abundance of shade. But for years it has been the “party hole” thanks to the large number of concession stands. In years past caddies raced the par 3 as onlookers placed bets. The practice has apparently, and for some probably unfortunately, been banned.

The Colonial is also famous for its margarita.

Inside the cool Champions Club, Amber Kennedy was mixing margs with Olmec Alitos tequila. It’s not “The Purist” served in the 1936 Grille, which has been dubbed the official Colonial margarita, but it’s a dang good drink anyway.

Kennedy said she had served 14 in the last hour. That was at 11:30 a.m., before the afternoon rush. On Wednesday she sold more than $1,000 worth of the drink. Neither number accounted for the cash sales, which she said she lost track of because there were so many.

The margarita is made with fresh lime juice and is not as sugary as others.

“It’s not going to give you that sugar headache,” she said. “It’s just a good drink to stay cool on the hot course.”

John Schoenfeld agreed. He worried his margarita would be too sweet, but that’s not the case at the Colonial.

“It’s a good balance between sugary and dry,” he said. “Just right, very good.”