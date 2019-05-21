Schwab Challenge at Colonial golf club – tips for traffic, parking, Uber, Lyft

How to make ‘the official’ margarita of the Colonial Country Club The margaritas at Colonial Country Club are iconic. Learn how to make the traditional 'Purist' margarita. Visitors to the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament can also taste the watermelon margarita and Ranch Water cockatil. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The margaritas at Colonial Country Club are iconic. Learn how to make the traditional 'Purist' margarita. Visitors to the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament can also taste the watermelon margarita and Ranch Water cockatil.

For golf aficionados in Fort Worth, arguably the best week of the year has arrived.

It’s time for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which continues through Sunday at Colonial Country Club.

Thankfully, visitors to the historical golf course in west Fort Worth will find that it’s relatively easy to get around, even though an estimated 120,000 or more people will be in the area during the week.

Traffic and parking will be most congested Thursday through Sunday.

Here are some tips for getting around:

Take Uber or Lyft

Ride-sharing services are expected to swarm the area, particularly during weekend rounds. Not only is this the best option for patrons who plan on drinking alcohol during their time at Colonial, it’s also a great way to get up-close access.

Tournament organizers have arranged for an Uber/Lyft drop off and pick up lot behind the No. 1 green. Just tell your driver the address is 2300 Colonial Parkway.

“We will have a full setup (pickup and drop off area), and our team is sending out communications to driver partners about the opportunity,” Travis Considine, Uber Texas spokesman, said in an email. “Our goal is to make sure people can always push a button and get a ride within minutes — even during a big event.”

Surge pricing could be used to manage traffic, but customers can always check the cost of fares before requesting the ride, he said.

“Dynamic pricing helps ensure that choice is always available, because when lots of people are trying to get a ride at the same time fares increase to get more drivers on the road,” Considine said.

Bike to the Colonial

For cyclists, the tournament not only offers free bike parking, but Colonial will make a $10 donation for each bike parked at its lot. To get there, ride the Trinity Trails to the Rogers Road overpass, then take Rogers Road to the bike parking location in Frost Park (just south of Trinity River).

Fort Worth Bike Share can also be used at this location.

If you drive ...

For those driving to Colonial, the best bet is to park at Farrington Field or at Rockwood Park, where public lots are set up. Prices are $15 a day if parking passes are bought online, $20 a day at the driveway or $40 for a weekly pass — and prices include a shuttle to the tournament.

Farrington Field, available all week, is at 2921 W. Lancaster Ave.

Rockwood Park, available Friday-Sunday, is at 5200 Rockwood Lane.

For those with a little extra disposable income, Silver Parking is available at the TCU Multi-Level Parking Garage, 3571 Bellaire Drive North, for $75 a day or $300 for the week. Also, bronze parking is available at TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium, 3568 Bellaire Drive North, for $50 a day or $250 for the week.

Finding your own parking closer to the course isn’t recommended. Fort Worth police and tournament organizers plan to operate checkpoints at many streets including Colonial Parkway, Rogers Road, West Cantey Street, McPherson Avenue and Hartwood, Lynncrest, Simondale and Stadium drives.

Local traffic and ride-sharing services could be allowed to use these checkpoints — but others likely will be turned away.