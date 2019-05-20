Eats Beat
Steaks, burgers or a taco lunch deal: It’s all near the Schwab Challenge
How to make ‘the official’ margarita of the Colonial Country Club
A new steakhouse is serving food at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and a new burger grill and patio is only a short walk away.
More about B&B Butchers & Restaurant‘s special golf course menu coming up.
But first, let’s talk about Rogers RoundHouse, 1616 Rogers Road, a half-mile walk north of the Colonial Country Club tournament gate.
Since the RoundHouse opened, the menu has expanded to add a gourmet hot dog and weekend brunch.
The basics in this barn and beer hall alongside the Unon Pacific railyard are above average: wagyu beef double cheeseburgers, loaded and seasoned tater tots, chicken nuggets, nachos and ice cream sandwiches from Curly’s Frozen Custard.
Co-owner Tommy Koons has an idea what the weekend will be like:
“I think it’s gonna be a madhouse,” he said on a recent Eats Beat podcast.
Co-owner Bourke Harvey, also the owner of Curly’s, set out his suggestion for golf fans:
“Uber on over to the tournament, then walk over here and have a drink with us,” he said.
Rogers is open from lunch through late night daily; 817-367-9348, rogersroundhouse.com.
Rogers is the latest of several patio-bar-hangouts to open near Colonial:
▪ On Riverfront Drive nearest the tournament, the Woodshed Smokehouse opens at 8 a,m. for breakfast Friday through Sunday and stays open late with bands and barbecue beckoning to golf fans.
Go early and grab an early burger from 8 a.m. on the way to the tournament, or try the fried pastrami sandwich or chicken-and-waffles. Lunch and dinner can be anything from a stellar smoked loaded baked potato to a barbecue combo, clam-and-shrimp paella or tomahawk prime rib; 3201 Riverfront Drive, 817-877-4545, woodshedsmokehouse.com.
▪ One block east, the 40-year-old Hoffbrau Steak and Grill has updated with menu items like a sliced smoked sirloin and a wagyu beef strip; lunch and dinner daily, 1712 S. University Drive, 817-870-1952, hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
▪ Across University Drive, the Silver Fox Steakhouse is the high-end stop for a steak or cocktail after the tournament.
If you’re worried about price, go early on a weeknight for the happy-hour menu. And the regular menu includes an outstanding $17 prime burger along with several items for less than $20; 1651 S. Universrty Drive, 817-332-9060, silverfoxcafe.com.
▪ On the Trinity Trail, walk a half-mile from the tournament to Bartaco or HG Sply Co. in the WestBend shopping center.
Bartaco, originally a New York-area taco-and-tequila hangout, has a menu of salads, sides and classy street tacos like chicken pastor-pineapple, glazed pork belly, roast duck-tamarind or the “secret menu” ancho-crusted scallops.
There’s an $11 lunch special with three tacos and salad or soup.
Bartaco is open for lunch through late night at 1701 River Run, 817-663-8226, http://bartaco.com
▪ HG Sply. next door, serves an all-natural menu daily including a very popular bison chili, burgers, a quinoa burger and better sides such as poblano-cauliflower “grits” and chili-garlic broccoli.
It’s open for lunch or brunch and dinner; 1621 River Run, 682-730-6070, hgsplyco.com.
B&B’s best in the Ultra Club
At the tournament, B&B Butchers & Restaurant will serve a special menu inside the public Ultra Club off the No. 8 green.
Look for a “Coach [Gary] Patterson burger,” a lobster roll, a wagyu beef hotdog, a steak sandwich and B&B’s popular “Chef Tommy [Elbashary]’s” bacon.
The Patterson burger is a 7-ounce version of B&B’s regular burger. The wagyu hot dog and other items are the same served in the restaurant in the Shops at Clearfork.
There;s a special Thursday: Wear ‘70s clothes and get 73 percent off, knocking most items down to $3-$5.
At the steakhouse itself, there’s a wine special offering an exclusive wine for a price matching the day’s best score, usually in the $60s.
The steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner daily and will serve brunch all weekend through Monday; 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.
Comments