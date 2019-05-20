Steaks, burgers or a taco lunch deal: It’s all near the Schwab Challenge

How to make ‘the official’ margarita of the Colonial Country Club The margaritas at Colonial Country Club are iconic. Learn how to make the traditional 'Purist' margarita. Visitors to the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament can also taste the watermelon margarita and Ranch Water cockatil. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The margaritas at Colonial Country Club are iconic. Learn how to make the traditional 'Purist' margarita. Visitors to the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament can also taste the watermelon margarita and Ranch Water cockatil.

A new steakhouse is serving food at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and a new burger grill and patio is only a short walk away.

More about B&B Butchers & Restaurant‘s special golf course menu coming up.

But first, let’s talk about Rogers RoundHouse, 1616 Rogers Road, a half-mile walk north of the Colonial Country Club tournament gate.

Since the RoundHouse opened, the menu has expanded to add a gourmet hot dog and weekend brunch.

The basics in this barn and beer hall alongside the Unon Pacific railyard are above average: wagyu beef double cheeseburgers, loaded and seasoned tater tots, chicken nuggets, nachos and ice cream sandwiches from Curly’s Frozen Custard.

Co-owner Tommy Koons has an idea what the weekend will be like:

“I think it’s gonna be a madhouse,” he said on a recent Eats Beat podcast.

Co-owner Bourke Harvey, also the owner of Curly’s, set out his suggestion for golf fans:

“Uber on over to the tournament, then walk over here and have a drink with us,” he said.

Rogers is open from lunch through late night daily; 817-367-9348, rogersroundhouse.com.

Rogers is the latest of several patio-bar-hangouts to open near Colonial:

▪ On Riverfront Drive nearest the tournament, the Woodshed Smokehouse opens at 8 a,m. for breakfast Friday through Sunday and stays open late with bands and barbecue beckoning to golf fans.

Go early and grab an early burger from 8 a.m. on the way to the tournament, or try the fried pastrami sandwich or chicken-and-waffles. Lunch and dinner can be anything from a stellar smoked loaded baked potato to a barbecue combo, clam-and-shrimp paella or tomahawk prime rib; 3201 Riverfront Drive, 817-877-4545, woodshedsmokehouse.com.

▪ One block east, the 40-year-old Hoffbrau Steak and Grill has updated with menu items like a sliced smoked sirloin and a wagyu beef strip; lunch and dinner daily, 1712 S. University Drive, 817-870-1952, hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.

▪ Across University Drive, the Silver Fox Steakhouse is the high-end stop for a steak or cocktail after the tournament.

If you’re worried about price, go early on a weeknight for the happy-hour menu. And the regular menu includes an outstanding $17 prime burger along with several items for less than $20; 1651 S. Universrty Drive, 817-332-9060, silverfoxcafe.com.

▪ On the Trinity Trail, walk a half-mile from the tournament to Bartaco or HG Sply Co. in the WestBend shopping center.

Bartaco, originally a New York-area taco-and-tequila hangout, has a menu of salads, sides and classy street tacos like chicken pastor-pineapple, glazed pork belly, roast duck-tamarind or the “secret menu” ancho-crusted scallops.

There’s an $11 lunch special with three tacos and salad or soup.

Bartaco is open for lunch through late night at 1701 River Run, 817-663-8226, http://bartaco.com

▪ HG Sply. next door, serves an all-natural menu daily including a very popular bison chili, burgers, a quinoa burger and better sides such as poblano-cauliflower “grits” and chili-garlic broccoli.

It’s open for lunch or brunch and dinner; 1621 River Run, 682-730-6070, hgsplyco.com.

B&B’s best in the Ultra Club

At the tournament, B&B Butchers & Restaurant will serve a special menu inside the public Ultra Club off the No. 8 green.

Look for a “Coach [Gary] Patterson burger,” a lobster roll, a wagyu beef hotdog, a steak sandwich and B&B’s popular “Chef Tommy [Elbashary]’s” bacon.

The Patterson burger is a 7-ounce version of B&B’s regular burger. The wagyu hot dog and other items are the same served in the restaurant in the Shops at Clearfork.





There;s a special Thursday: Wear ‘70s clothes and get 73 percent off, knocking most items down to $3-$5.

At the steakhouse itself, there’s a wine special offering an exclusive wine for a price matching the day’s best score, usually in the $60s.

The steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner daily and will serve brunch all weekend through Monday; 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.