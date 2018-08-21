‘It sounded like a Dorito’: man bites off fellow golfer’s finger at club, report says

Everyone has gotten mad on the golf course.

But one man got so furious that he bit off a fellow golfer’s finger.

On Monday, Derek Harkins was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace. The news was first reported by WHDH in Boston.

Last Friday evening, two foursomes were on the 18th hole at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass.

Several frustrated members of one group then began arguing with the other group about their pace of play, police said. In the ensuing confrontation, Harkins proceeded to bite off the finger of one Daniel Menton.

Menton’s son put the finger in a cup of ice, but doctors at a nearby hospital were unable to re-attach it to the 57-year-old’s hand.

Harkins essentially claimed he was defending himself.

However, Menton told officers that Harkins grabbed his wrist and began biting on his fingers, per the court documents obtained by WHDH. Menton also said the impact of Harkins chewing on his finger sounded “like someone chewing on a Dorito.”