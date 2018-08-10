Watch Jordan Spieth lose it after hitting his ball in the water at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth doesn’t often lose his temper.

But when he does, it’s not a pretty sight.

During the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, Spieth lost his cool on the par-5 17th. The green is estimated to be a whopping 597 yards from the tee box. And the Dallas native launched an errant tee shot that found the water.

After fishing his ball out of the hazard, Spieth angrily chucked it back into the water.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Through two rounds, Spieth is tied for 36th place at one-under par. The current cut line is projected to be even-par, which means Spieth should be playing into the weekend.