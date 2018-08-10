Jordan Spieth is at 3-under going into the weekend at the Fort Worth Invitational.
Watch Jordan Spieth lose it after hitting his ball in the water at PGA Championship

By Peter Dawson

August 10, 2018 12:04 PM

Jordan Spieth doesn’t often lose his temper.

But when he does, it’s not a pretty sight.

During the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, Spieth lost his cool on the par-5 17th. The green is estimated to be a whopping 597 yards from the tee box. And the Dallas native launched an errant tee shot that found the water.

After fishing his ball out of the hazard, Spieth angrily chucked it back into the water.

Through two rounds, Spieth is tied for 36th place at one-under par. The current cut line is projected to be even-par, which means Spieth should be playing into the weekend.  

