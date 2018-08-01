TCU men’s golf hosting event for first time since 2016. Here are the details

The top college golf programs are coming to town this fall.
TCU, along with Nike, announced plans for the NikeCollegiate Invitational to be held at Colonial Country Club Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.The event is open to the public.
Along with TCU, the field includes powerhouses such as Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida, Texas,Stanford and Duke.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for fans, alums andsupporters to watch us play in arguably the best collegiate tournament in thecountry,” TCU men’s golf coach Bill Montigel said in a statement.
TCU opens its fall golf season at famed Pebble Beachin Californiafor the Carmel Cup from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
Comments