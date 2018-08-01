Colonial Country Club to host a men’s college tournament this fall.
Colonial Country Club to host a men’s college tournament this fall. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Colonial Country Club to host a men’s college tournament this fall. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Golf

TCU men’s golf hosting event for first time since 2016. Here are the details

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

August 01, 2018 05:01 PM

Fort Worth

The top college golf programs are coming to town this fall.

TCU, along with Nike, announced plans for the NikeCollegiate Invitational to be held at Colonial Country Club Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.The event is open to the public.

Along with TCU, the field includes powerhouses such as Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida, Texas,Stanford and Duke.

Ten of the top 20 teams in Golfweek's Bushnell Coaches poll are part of this week's Nike Collegiate Invitational, including Texas, Vanderbilt and Stanford. Oklahoma opened with 7-under score and TCU was 14 shots back after round one.

By

“It’s an incredible opportunity for fans, alums andsupporters to watch us play in arguably the best collegiate tournament in thecountry,” TCU men’s golf coach Bill Montigel said in a statement.

TCU opens its fall golf season at famed Pebble Beachin Californiafor the Carmel Cup from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) has covered more than 230 golf major tournaments and will have the Amon Carter Stadium press box at TCU named in his honor next week. Video by Matthew Martinez.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  