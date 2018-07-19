Byron Nelson star wins Fort Worth Junior Boys Championship; TCU commit 2nd

Byron Nelson’s David Harrison won by two strokes to win the Fort Worth Junior Golf Boys Championship at The Colonial on Thursday.

Harrison, who’s committed to UT-San Antonio, recorded a 290 and was 5-over for the tournament. He beat out FW Trinity Valley’s Chris Berzina, who’s committed to TCU, and Arlington Heights’ Brandon Massey, who both finished 7-over.

Bobcat senior captain and UTSA commit David Harrison captured the championship trophy today at Colonial CC winning the prestigious Ft Worth City Jr Golf Championship shooting 70-75-70-75 over the 4 days. We are so proud of him! @NISDAthletics @ByronNelsonHigh @UTSAMensGolf pic.twitter.com/VQ7RJMZUJb — Byron Nelson Golf (@BNHSgolf) July 19, 2018

Brock’s Garrett Leek, who’s signed with Midwestern State, finished fourth at 10-over. He shot a tourney low 70 on Thursday.

Harrison was in sixth place after Monday’s Round 1 at Rockwood. Massey was in a three-way tie for first with a 68. Berzina shot a 69.

Round 3 at Shady Oaks Country Club proved to be the best day for Harrison. The incoming senior shot a tourney low 70 and was five strokes better than the competition. He recorded the only under par round with a 2-under to move into second place and two strokes back.

Harrison joins Arlington Martin’s Trinity King, who’s committed to TCU. King won the girls tournament on July 12.

Harrison finished in 18th place at the UIL 6A state tournament. He shot a 144 and was nine strokes back of the lead, seven back of bronze. Both Harrison and Massey were Star-Telegram boys golfer of the year candidates this season.