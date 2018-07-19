Is this the top 7-on-7 team in Fort Worth? They’ve got two tourney titles this summer

Nolan Catholic didn’t win just one 7-on-7 tournament this summer.

The Vikings won a pair of them.

Nolan Catholic is coming off a title in its own Air Strike Tournament on Monday after beating Everman in the final. The Vikings also beat Calvary Christian.

“It’s an amazing feeling because our team has been starting to see the true potential we have and that gets everyone hyped up and ready to ball out this season,” said 4-star defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah, who’s committed to Notre Dame.

Vikings win the Air Strike 7on7 championship #iroNClad pic.twitter.com/fwX3253tM5 — Nolan Catholic (@NolanCatholicFB) July 18, 2018

Their more impressive tournament victory came on June 23 when they won the TAPPS 7-on-7 state title in College Station. They also finished in the Top 16 of the UIL tournament.

Nolan Catholic beat All Saints 34-19 to win the TAPPS title.

“State was more fulfilling because we went in knowing there were going to be great competition and we wanted to see how we stacked up against those power public schools,” 2020 linebacker Richard Silva said.

V I C T O R Y pic.twitter.com/Nwxzvd96yy — richard silva (@Richardsinvasi1) July 18, 2018

The Vikings beat Tyler Grace Community in overtime during the opening game and beat Austin Regents 19-7. Quarterback Luke Macias threw touchdown passes to Danny Taylor, Clay Campbell and Trae King.

However they lost 13-12 to Waco Vanguard.





“We took that as a shock and changed our mentality, and that was to dominate no matter what kind of adversity hit us,” 2019 linebacker and tight end Chance Cover said.

Silva recorded an interception and touchdown in a 28-14 win against Prince of Peace. Nolan Catholic went on to beat Country Day, 28-6, Lubbock Trinity Christian, 27-8, and Houston St. Thomas, 18-13, to advance to the championship bracket.

“It really helped us bond as a team,” Silva said. “We really all came together because we all want one thing and that’s a championship.”

The Vikings beat Tyler Bishop Gorman, 53-20, in the state quartefinals when Macias threw five touchdowns.

A 40-33 victory over Tyler Grace Community in the semifinals sent Nolan Catholic to the final against All Saints.

“The state final meant a lot more because it came against All Saints. Some of those guys played against us in last season’s playoffs,” Osafo-Mensah said.

“It was a humbling experience. We knew we had the athletes to do some damage,” Cover added. “We didn’t take anything for granted and had our closest game in the semifinals. It helped us with momentum in the championship.”

Nolan Catholic beat Frisco Lone Star, 34-7, on June 9 to qualify for its first trip to the UIL state tournament

They beat Hutto, 25-18, Lubbock Coronado, 39-30, and Rockwall, 38-20. They lost to Friendswood and Lucas Lovejoy, but finished as the last private school in the championship bracket.

The Vikings went 28-4 during the summer.

What a great 7v7 SeasonNow it's time for some real football #iroNClad#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FnryUsWAhK — Viking Student Section (@NC2019fanclub) July 18, 2018

“It was fun to watch these guys compete,” coach David Beaudin said in a tweet. “I can’t wait to see the whole team with pads on soon for some real football.”

Nolan Catholic went 5-6 last season and was eliminated in the first round by All Saints. The Vikings start the 2018 season at home against Houston Kinkaid on Aug. 31.