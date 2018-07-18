Two local stars commit to Adidas All-American Bowl. Top tight end makes it three

OU Takeover at The Opening

Oklahoma commits were on full display at The Opening on Tuesday. Here you'll see QB commit Spencer Rattler throw a TD to 5-star WR commit Theo Wease (Allen) and then throw the extra point to TE commit Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian).
July 18, 2018

Notre Dame 4-star defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (Nolan Catholic) announced on Twitter Monday that he was leaving the Under Armour All-American Bowl for the U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio.

Top tight end prospect Austin Stogner, an Oklahoma commit from Plano Prestonwood, is doing the same.

Stogner said on Twitter that he appreciates all the love and support from Under Armour, but will now compete in the Army All-American Bowl, which is set for noon Jan. 5 on NBC.

Osafo-Mensah and Stogner weren’t the only local recruits to commit to the game. Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB Jeffery Carter also committed to the bowl on Monday.

All three prospects competed in The Opening Finals at The Star earlier this month. Stogner, who’s also a 4-star recruit, helped team Overdrive to the 7-on-7 championship.

Two of the Oklahoma Sooners' 7 commitments at The Opening, 4-star QB Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle, AZ) and 4-star TE Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian) got to get in some work together on Saturday.

The No. 2 tight end in the nation played alongside fellow Sooner commits from the area Theo Wease (Allen), Trejan Bridges (Hebron) and Jase McClellan (Aledo).

Stogner caught 10 TD passes for Prestonwood in 2017.

Here are two of the Sooners' commits at The Opening having success for Team Overdrive in the 7-on-7 tournament. The first catch is from WR Trejan Bridges (Lewisville Hebron) and the TD was caught by TE Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian).

