Two local stars commit to Adidas All-American Bowl. Top tight end makes it three

Notre Dame 4-star defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (Nolan Catholic) announced on Twitter Monday that he was leaving the Under Armour All-American Bowl for the U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio.

Top tight end prospect Austin Stogner, an Oklahoma commit from Plano Prestonwood, is doing the same.

Stogner said on Twitter that he appreciates all the love and support from Under Armour, but will now compete in the Army All-American Bowl, which is set for noon Jan. 5 on NBC.

I appreciate the support and love from Under Armour, but I will now be competing in the Army All-American Bowl! #AAB pic.twitter.com/pQnYuROU8F — Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) July 18, 2018

Osafo-Mensah and Stogner weren’t the only local recruits to commit to the game. Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB Jeffery Carter also committed to the bowl on Monday.

All three prospects competed in The Opening Finals at The Star earlier this month. Stogner, who’s also a 4-star recruit, helped team Overdrive to the 7-on-7 championship.

The No. 2 tight end in the nation played alongside fellow Sooner commits from the area Theo Wease (Allen), Trejan Bridges (Hebron) and Jase McClellan (Aledo).

Stogner caught 10 TD passes for Prestonwood in 2017.