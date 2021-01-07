Mansfield Summit will relish in underdog role once more with championship berth up next

Mansfield Summit has embraced the underdog role during its playoff run to the Class 5A Division 1 state semifinals.

The Jaguars (8-4), who are making it to the final four for the first time in program history, are the only fourth seed left out of the 16 remaining schools in the 6A and 5A playoffs.

Having upset every team in its playoff path, Summit will have to dial up one more upset for a spot in the championship.

Only this time, it’s a true David vs. Goliath.

Summit will face No. 1 Denton Ryan (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium. Ryan is playing in the semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Raiders were state runner-up a season ago.

Mansfield Summit celebrates a 41-38 victory over Red Oak to clinch a spot in the state semifinals on Friday Jan. 1, 2021 (Matthew Smith/Special to the Star Telegram)

Mansfield Summit’s Kamren Washington, center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates their 34-31 win over Colleyville Heritage in their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

“They’ll be ready. They have good athletes everywhere,” Summit coach Channon Hall said. “We’ll have to work on us to make sure the Summit Jaguars are ready. We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t give up the big play.”

Summit finished fifth in its district, but clinched the final playoff spot with a better winning percentage than Midlothian. The rule was put in place by every school in the district in the event that the season would be affected by COVID-19.

Since then, the Jaguars have knocked off two district champs in Abilene Cooper and Colleyville Heritage.

“Everybody sleeps on us,” said junior quarterback David Hopkins, who has accounted for over 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns. “We like to be the underdog. We just go into the game and have fun.”

They also beat Amarillo Tascosa (31-28) in the second round with a game-winning field goal by senior Keaton Foster and Red Oak (41-38) in the regional final with a touchdown by Hopkins in the final minute.

“We have fighters. We’ve taken that underdog mentality,” Hall said. “Whatever the circumstances, whatever the cards we’re dealt, we make no excuses. We go out there, fight and give ourselves an opportunity.

“They fight for one another because they love each other.”

SUMMIT LEADS AGAIN HOPKINS 3 YARDS!! @SummitFB 41 Red Oak 38 with 38 seconds left no timeouts left #txhsfb @MISDathletics @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/iwZLtNLVU7 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2021

SUMMIT JAGUARS WIN AGAIN!!! The Shoe still fits 41-38 over Red Oak back to back weeks taking down district opponents!! @SummitFB headed to its first state semifinal!! Takes on winner of next game Ryan and Highland park!! Wow!!! #txhsfb @MISDathletics @dfwvarsity @hal_presley pic.twitter.com/cywxnwRyeG — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2021

Summit becomes the last of the five Mansfield schools to play in a semifinal game, joining Legacy (2017), Mansfield (2015), Lake Ridge (2015) and Timberview (2011).

Prior to this season, Summit’s furthest playoff run was to the state quarterfinals in 2004.

The Jaguars got an interception and two kickoff returns for touchdowns by senior cornerback Jalon Rock against Red Oak, which had beaten Summit in district, 37-16, in November.

Rock is tied for the team lead with three interceptions, along with senior Sean Smith and junior Ahmaad Moses. Rock also has 36 tackles, five touchdowns and a team-high 15 pass deflections.

Running backs Keon Hobbs and Jaydon Lott have combined for over 1,400 yards rushing and 13 TDs. 3-star Auburn signee Hal Presley has 43 catches for 1,073 yards and 16 scores. Moses has a team-high 91 tackles. Kamren Washington (Sam Houston State) adds 90 tackles, 35 for loss and 17 sacks. Joseph Adedire chips in 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

“We’re leaving a legacy and putting on for our city and school,” Rock said.

“We’re battled tested. We’ve been down in games and have come back,” Hall added. “It just shows you that they don’t flinch. They stay the course. Until the clock hits zero, whatever the result, we’ll be okay because we fought for each other.”

Mansfield Summit’s Sean Smith, left takes a punt return past Colleyville’s Jake Eldridge for the touchdown and a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Summit went on to win 34-31. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Mansfield Summit’s Keon Hobbs, center, rushes for a first down as Colleyville Heritage’s Luke Lingard, left and Quinn Korinek pursue him in the second quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Summit went on to win 34-31. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram