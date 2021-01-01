Mansfield Summit continues historic playoff run, clinches first trip to state semis

Midnight has yet to strike on the Mansfield Summit parade during its playoff run.

On Friday, the Cinderella shoe fit for another week and the Jaguars kicked off 2021 the right way.

Summit quarterback David Hopkins scored the go-ahead 3-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and the Jaguars took down Red Oak, 41-38, in the Class 5A Division 1 state quarterfinals at Globe Life Park.

The Jaguars (8-4) are headed to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of Friday’s game between Denton Ryan and Highland Park.

Red Oak (9-3) had its largest lead at 38-28 following a 20-yard field goal from Dakota Santos with 6:09 to play in the fourth quarter. Summit began the game-winning drive at its own 43 and picked up 24 yards on a Hopkins’ pass to Asa Aldridge to the Red Oak 39.

The drive extended when Red Oak was called for pass interference on a fourth-and-2 to put the ball at the 14. Four plays later, Hopkins kept the ball on a read-option and reached out for the score.

The Hawks had one more chance, but Kamren Washington sacked Red Oak QB Josh Ervin on second down and recovered a fumble forced by Joseph Adedire on fourth down as time expired.

Tied 14-14 at intermission, Jalon Rock returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for the touchdown and 21-14 lead for Summit. It would be the first of five TDs in the third quarter.

Ervin hit Jace Wyatt for a 27-yard TD, but Red Oak missed the extra point to make it 21-20 with 9:39 left in the period. Auburn commit Hal Presley caught his own 27-yard TD pass from Hopkins to give Summit a 28-20 edge less than a minute later.

Red Oak turned the 28-20 deficit into a 35-28 lead, its first lead of the game.

Ervin hit Triston Edwards for a 35-yard gain to the Summit 1 and Iverson Young scored on the next play. Ervin hit Raymond Gay Jr. on the 2-point try to tie it at 28.

Summit had a first-and-goal, but Carter Lincoln came around the corner to cause a fumble and Brock Lincks recovered. Ervin hit La’Kelsey Johnson Jr. on a 5-yard TD pass to give the Hawks the lead with 2:02 left in the third.

Rock returned his second kickoff for a 72-yard TD to pull the Jaguars within 38-34 midway through the fourth.

Summit got out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of Red Oak miscues.

Red Oak appeared on its way for the game’s first lead when Hawks’ defensive back Cris Donaldson blocked a Summit punt, putting the ball at the Summit 23.

The Hawks got a first-and-goal at the 1, but two plays later Summit registered the first of two interceptions in the first half. Rock deflected an attempt in the end zone and the tip was corralled by Ahmaad Moses.

Summit responded with a 14-play, 94-yard drive, capped off by Hopkins’ 6-yard TD pass to D’szarion Brown on fourth-and-goal to push the Jaguars to a 7-0 lead just before the end of the opening quarter.

On the next Red Oak drive, Rock broke up another pass attempt and came away with Summit’s second interception. No damage was done as Summit punted.

However, on Red Oak’s ensuing possession, the Hawks were forced to punt and the snap sailed over Chris Martinez Jr.’s head. Martinez kicked it out of the end zone, which resulted in an illegal kick penalty, putting the ball at the 3.

Two plays later, Jaydon Lott crossed the goal line to extend the Summit lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

But Red Oak quickly pushed its mistakes away to tie the game.

Ervin hit Wyatt on a 6-yard TD pass with 4:38 left in the second quarter. The Hawks recovered a Summit fumble on the ensuing play and one minute later, Young scored on a 20-yard TD run to knot the contest at 14.

Summit answer back quickly. David Hopkins ️ Hal Presley for the @SummitFB Touchdown.



Summit - 28

Red Oak - 20

3Q | 8:29@GameOnSportsPro @friday_stars @hal_presley pic.twitter.com/NCTH9L4C14 — Marshall Green (@marshallgreen_) January 1, 2021

TOUCHDOWN RED OAK!! Josh Ervin to Jace Wyatt 27 yards!! But the extra point is missed



Summit 21

Red Oak 20

939 Q3#txhsfb @dfwvarsity @Gosset41 @rohawksfootball @redoakisd pic.twitter.com/kyaNzwdl64 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2021

Hopkins completed 14 of 22 passes for 193 yards and two TDs. He added 22 carries for 39 yards and a score. Keon Hobbs had 14 rushes for a team-high 106 yards. Presley had 90 yards on five catches.

Ervin threw for 250 yards and three TDs and Young rushed for a game-high 136 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts.

Red Oak beat Summit in district, 37-16, behind Ervin’s four TD passes. Summit committed five turnovers in the November matchup. The Jaguars also beat district champ Colleyville Heritage in the previous round.