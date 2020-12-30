Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Vote for Fort Worth-area high school boys, girls players and teams of the year

Voting ends Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for male athlete of the year
JD Coffey, Kennedale, football
JoJo Earle, Aledo, football
Ollie Gordon, Euless Trinity, football
Tyler Lundblade, Grapevine Faith, basketball
Tayton Conerway, Burleson Centennial, basketball
Walker St. John, Grapevine, cross country
Robbie Pino, Southlake Carroll, soccer
Felipe Medina, Arlington Bowie, soccer
Griffin Kopp, Nolan Catholic, baseball
Vote for female athlete of the year
Laci Earixson, Nolan Catholic, soccer
Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo, soccer
Kyndal Payne, Eaton, volleyball
Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson, volleyball
Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage, cross country
Kennedy Crites, Eaton, softball
Jalee McDonald, Arlington Heights, softball
Desiree Wooten, Timberview, basketball
Myra Gordon, LD Bell, basketball
Vote for boys team of the year
Southlake Carroll soccer
Mansfield Timberview basketball
Aledo football
Euless Trinity football
Grapevine cross country
Southlake Carroll cross country
Vote for girls team of the year
Arlington Martin basketball
Mansfield Timberview girls basketball
Eaton volleyball
Grapevine volleyball
Southlake Carroll cross country
Burleson Centennial soccer
