Southlake Carroll football coach positive for COVID-19, will miss state semifinal game

Southlake Carroll head football coach Riley Dodge confirmed Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced in a press release. Dodge will miss Saturday’s game against No. 2 Duncanville in the Class 6A Division 1 state semifinals set for 3 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

Lee Munn will be acting head coach and call the defense. Chris Smith will call the offense.

Carroll athletic director Steve Keasler said in the press release that the team will continue to follow all social distancing and safety protocols in place since the season began and in alignment with the guidelines set forth by the UIL.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work put in by our athletes and our coaches,” Dodge said. “While this is certainly disappointing timing for me, I am taking care of myself and getting the rest I need, expecting a full recovery. It’s important to me that we follow our typical protocols and schedule, keeping everyone focused on the kids and on this week’s game.”

Dodge is in his third season with the Dragons, who are 11-1 this season. Dodge has posted a 37-3 record. He graduated from Carroll in 2008, helping the program win a state title in 2006 as the starting quarterback.

Carroll school officials said contact tracing was conducted under the guidance of Tarrant County Public Health. No other coaches or student athletes will be required to quarantine as a result of this case.

Individual coaches and students were notified on Tuesday and urged to monitor for fever or symptoms, reporting to CISD and staying home if they experience any of the following symptoms.

The Dragons are coming off a 59-35 win over Euless Trinity in the Region 1 final. Junior quarterback and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers had a career day with 450 yards on 37 of 41 passing and six touchdowns, all career marks. Brady Boyd (Minnesota) had career highs with 17 catches, 261 yards and four TDs.

Duncanville (10-1), which has knocked out Carroll each of the past two seasons, defeated DeSoto, 56-28, in the Region 2 final. The Panthers are seeking a trip to the 6A D1 championship for the third consecutive year.