Duncanville routs DeSoto, sets date with Southlake Carroll in state semifinal showdown

Duncanville and DeSoto was the highlight during Thanksgiving weekend when the two teams were matched up in a District 11-6A game on Black Friday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving fans wondering what would’ve happened.

Five weeks later and fans got their opportunity to watch the Panthers and Eagles Saturday night at Globe Life Park with a trip to the Class 6A Division 1 state semifinals on the line.

However, fans may have been disappointed.

Well, at least the DeSoto fans.

Duncanville, No. 2 in the 6A D1 state rankings, got big performances from Grayson James, Roderick Daniels Jr., and its defense bottled up the Eagles in a 56-28 victory.

The Panthers (10-1), looking for a spot in the state championship game for the third year in a row, will have their chance when they take on No. 19 Southlake Carroll (11-1), which beat Euless Trinity.

DeSoto, in its deepest run since winning state in 2016, finishes the season 10-2.

After the teams traded punts to begin the game, the Panthers struck first when James threw one of three first-half touchdowns on a 30-yard dime to Lontrell Turner with 7:18 to go in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ only answer in the first half came on the ensuing possession when their 11-play drive was capped off by an 18-yard TD run from Christopher Henley Jr. to tie it at the 3:47 mark.

The only other highlight for DeSoto before intermission came from cornerback Ashton Levells, who picked off two pass attempts. However, the Eagles came away with zero points both times.

SMU signee Roderick Daniels Jr. had a big first half when he and James connected on three 40-yard passes, including a 44-yard score that pushed the Panthers ahead 28-7 with 2:52 left in the second quarter.

James also threw a 29-yard TD pass to Chris Hicks to give Duncanville a 21-7 lead with 7:55 to go in the half.

TOUCHDOWN @Duncanville_Fb Grayson James 29 yards to Chris Hicks!! Panthers 21 Eagles 7 with 8 minutes left in the half #txhsfb James 10-12-222 yards @dfwvarsity @Gosset41 pic.twitter.com/oiOHrXQMEM — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 3, 2021

Malachi Medlock had the other first-half score for Duncanville, a 1-yard run late in the first quarter.

Medlock added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter that made it 35-7. He finished with 50 yards on 12 attempts.

DeSoto, ranked No. 11 in the state, made a push when it scored 14 straight points to cut the deficit to 35-21. Robert Richardson scored on a 2-yard TD run and Adonis Scott returned a punt for a 58-yard TD with 11:06 to go in the fourth.

But Duncanville quickly ended the threat with 21 unanswered.

On a third-and-28, James hit Turner, who hurdled a defender and picked up 50 yards before fumbling just shy of the goal line. The ball bounced into the end zone and Hicks recovered for the score.

Keyon Pugh scored on a 15-yard run and Jordan Crook returned an interception 26 yards for the TD to extend the Duncanville lead to 56-21 with 3:16 left in the game.

Crook was able to pick off the attempt after Omari Abor deflected the pass at the line.

PICK SIX! Omari Abor deflects the pass and Jordan Cook returns it 26 yards TOUCHDOWN @Duncanville_Fb Panthers 56-21 fourth quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Eq5AppqJ8n — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 3, 2021

DeSoto added a late score from Scott, a 43-yard TD catch from Matthew Allen.

The Panthers out-gained the Eagles 578-258 in total yards and the defense recorded nine sacks. James threw for 471 yards on 22 of 28 passes with three TDs. Daniels had eight catches for 267 yards and one score.

Turner added 92 yards on six receptions.

DeSoto QB Samari Collier, who’s signed to Illinois, threw for 73 yards. Allen threw for 93.