University of Utah freshman running back, a former West Mesquite player, dies at 19

Ty Jordan, a Mesquite native who was a freshman running back at the University of Utah, has died, his team said on Saturday. He was 19.

The university did not release the location, cause or manner of Jordan’s death.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham wrote in a statement. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us.”

The former West Mesquite High School player was named Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year in 2020, WFAA-TV reported. Jordan was selected to the All-Pac-12 second-team in 2020, had five career games with four starts and was the first freshman to have three consecutive 100-yard rushing games since 1995, WFAA-TV reported.