Alabama, Lamar signees have huge games as Aledo routs North Forney in area round

Not a bad week for JoJo Earle and DeMarco Roberts.

On Wednesday, the Aledo seniors signed their letters of intent with Alabama and Lamar University, respectively.

Friday, they helped the Bearcats to another big playoff victory.

Earle and Roberts accounted for all seven touchdowns, and the two-time Class 5A Division 2 state champions defeated North Forney, 49-24, in an area round game at Globe Life Park.

Aledo (9-1), ranked No. 2 in the 5A D2 state rankings, will face the winner of Friday night’s game between South Oak Cliff and No. 10 Frisco in the regional round. SOC and Frisco kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.

North Forney (9-2) got a much-needed score to pull within 28-17 late in the first half on a 13-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by Jacob Acuna’s 14-yard TD strike to Lemarcus Kirk on fourth-and-7. Acuna connected with Kam Allen (Michigan State signee) on the 2-point try.

But Roberts and the Aledo defense would power through in the second half.

Aledo outscored the Falcons 21-7 after the break with all three TDs coming from Roberts, who finished with 28 carries for 223 yards and four scores. Roberts scored on runs of 27, 2 and 15 yards, the latter coming after the Falcons couldn’t get a punt attempt off. His 2-yard score came after freshman Jaden Allen picked off a pass.

Earle had seven carries for 27 yards and three catches for 25 yards with three total scores.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 90 yards

North Forney landed the first punch when the Falcons took the opening drive and marched 75 yards on 11 plays. Acuna capped off the possession with a 1-yard keeper with 8:51 to go in the first quarter.

On the drive, running back Ty Collins rushed six times for 41 yards.

But Aledo responded on the ensuing drive when Earle scored from 10 yards out of the wildcat that tied the game at 7 with 7:18 on the clock. The big play came when Fowler-Nicolosi hit Jaedon Pellegrino on a 51-yard pass to the 10.

The Falcons got across midfield, but the drive stalled when Aledo junior and LSU commit Bryan Allen Jr. intercepted a pass attempt. The Bearcats turned it into points on Earle’s 4-yard TD run to give Aledo a 14-7 lead with 2:30 to play in the period.

After Aledo held North Forney to a three-and-out, the Bearcats extended their lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter on a 56-yard run by Roberts. Aledo halted the Falcons on a fourth-and-goal at the 1, but the Falcons were able to register a safety when Rod Brown tackled Earle in the end zone.

Earle added his third TD when he returned a punt 83 yards to make it 28-9 with 4:30 left before intermission.

North Forney added a late TD run by Jermaine Oakley.