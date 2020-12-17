Steve Wood, who led Aledo to three titles, helps coach Bearcats as playoffs continue

Earlier in December, Bob Stoops came out of retirement to help coach the Oklahoma Sooners while coaches were out sick because of COVID-19.

In Aledo, it’s kind of the same story this week.

Steve Wood, Aledo’s athletic director, is back coaching at football practice as he helps the defense while Aledo defensive coordinator Brad McCone is in quarantine.

The Bearcats (8-1) play North Forney (9-1) at Globe Life Park on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

“Top choice, no doubt about it,” said Aledo head coach Tim Buchanan. “He asked if I needed any help and I said you can help coach the linebackers.

“He was there the next morning.”

McCone also coaches the linebackers and calls the defense alongside Stephen Reves.

Reves is expected to call defensive plays on Friday.

“You give Steve Wood a position to coach, it could be the o-line or safety, and he’s going to be one of the best coaches not only in the state, but in the nation,” Buchanan said.

Steve Wood (left) will become Aledo’s AD at the end of the month while Tim Buchanan will return to the sideline as the head football coach. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Wood joined Buchanan’s staff in 2002 and was defensive coordinator until Buchanan retired from coaching and became solely athletic director in the summer of 2014.

Wood was promoted to interim head coach and Aledo went on to win a state title that fall. Two months later, the interim tag was dropped and Wood would guide the Bearcats to two more rings for a total of three in five seasons.

Following the 2018 season, when Aledo won its eighth state championship, Wood and Buchanan switched roles, bringing coach Buc back to the sideline and putting Wood in an administration role.

In five seasons, Aledo went 75-4 with four appearances in the state title game with Wood as head coach.

Aledo won its UIL record ninth state title last December, a 45-42 win over Fort Bend Marshall.