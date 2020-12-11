Second DFW playoff football game in two largest classes canceled due to COVID-19

Arlington Seguin canceled its playoff game Friday with South Oak Cliff due to COVID-19. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

The second Dallas-Fort Worth area playoff game in as many days has been canceled as Arlington Seguin has forfeited its bi-district game Friday night with Dallas South Oak Cliff due to a COVID-19 case within the program.

The news came just hours before kickoff, which was set for Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.

This is at least the sixth playoff game around the state for Class 6A and 5A that has been called off due to the virus. Fort Worth North Side was the first in DFW. The Steers made their announcement on Thursday.

With the forfeit, SOC advances to the Class 5A Division 2 area round. Seguin ends the year at 4-4.

The Cougars were in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They were looking for their first playoff win since 2008. Seguin had previously been in quarantine earlier in the season.

Other games in 6A and 5A canceled include Amarillo-EP El Dorado, Richmond George Ranch-Katy Taylor, EP Andress-Canutillo and Fort Bend Elkins-Katy.

Schools in Class 4A and below, and TAPPS have been in the postseason for a month. 4A through 2A are in the state semis. The UIL state title games are next week at AT&T Stadium.

Thursday and Friday marked the first playoff games for the state’s two largest classes.