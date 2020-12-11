LD Bell head coach Mike Glaze leaving the football program after six seasons

L.D. Bell head coach Mike Glaze went 12-48 in six seasons with the Blue Raiders. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Hurst Bell head football coach Mike Glaze resigned from his position on Friday, according to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp. He spent six seasons with the Blue Raiders, who went 2-7 this season, including 2-5 in District 3-6A.

In six seasons, Glaze, who was hired in March of 2015, compiled an overall record of 12-48 and 6-34 in district play.

The Raiders last made the postseason in 2013.

Their best win of this season came when they upset district runner-up North Crowley, 16-7, in November. The team ran for 227 yards and the defense picked off the Panthers four times.

Prior to Bell, Glaze spent seven seasons with Cedar Hill from 2008-14. He was the offensive coordinator for five seasons and was there when the Longhorns won a UIL state title in 2014.