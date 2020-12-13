Fort Worth Southwest Christian routed by Dallas Christian in TAPPS state semifinal

Southwest Christian quarterback Tyson Flowers and the Eagles’ season came to an end on Saturday vs. Dallas Christian in the TAPPS state semifinals. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

The stage is set for quite a finale in the TAPPS Division 2 state title game.

Unfortunately for Fort Worth Southwest Christian, the Eagles will not be part of the championship contest after Dallas Christian punched its ticket early and often for a 42-0 state semifinal shutout at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Dallas Christian (10-0) will play Austin Regents (9-0) at noon next Saturday Dec. 19 at Waco Midway. It’s the Chargers first state final since 2015. They have won eight titles in program history.

The Eagles finish 8-2. They were looking for their first final since 2003.

The Chargers needed just 67 seconds to start the onslaught. Hayden Brown returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to the Eagles’ 18 and Dallas Christian punched it in three plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

The Chargers added touchdowns on three of their next four possessions to build up a 29-0 halftime edge.

The game completely unraveled in the third quarter when Dallas Christian’s Parker Robinson scored on a 60-yard punt return, and Shon Coleman escaped on a 98-yard scamper to round out the scoring.

Many of the Charger starters spent the fourth quarter watching from the sideline.

Dallas Christian’s explosiveness on offense was simply more than the Eagles could handle. The Chargers had 13 plays of 11 or more yards while Southwest managed just three.

The final totals showed Dallas Christian with a 411-135 advantage in total offense. The Chargers even had two long scoring plays called back by penalties.

The Eagles were also hampered by a one-dimensional offense. While Southwest Christian did run the ball 31 times for 129 yards, quarterback Tyson Flowers managed just one completion for six yards.

The Charger defense also picked off three passes.

Dallas Christian ran for 334 yards with Coleman as the catalyst, running 11 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Kory Harrison led the Eagles with 15 carries for 48 yards. Mark Simmons had 42 yards on five carries.