High School Football
LIVE UPDATES: High school football games from around DFW and the rest of Texas!
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Friday November 20th
Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.
Friday November 20th
The news comes less than 24 hours after the Bears lost to Justin Northwest, 73-44, on Thursday Nov. 19.KEEP READING
Comments