Top 3 high school football games to watch around Dallas-Fort Worth in Week 8

Nolan Catholic quarterback Jimmy Taylor (14) and the Vikings play host to Dallas Parish Episcopal on Friday. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

We dwindled down the candidates to these 3 best games in DFW in Week 8:

1. Cedar Hill (5-0) at Duncanville (4-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Two of the best teams in the state square off for the District 11-6A championship between the No. 2 Duncanville Panthers and No. 8 Cedar Hill Longhorns.

Cedar Hill 4-star QB Kaidon Salter (Tennessee commit) continues to prove he’s among the best play-callers in the country after the Longhorns’ 49-42 victory over No. 6 DeSoto last week.

Salter accounted for nearly 400 yards offense and six touchdowns, including 202 yards on the ground and four scores.

Can he continue his offensive surge against one of the best defenses in the nation?

The Panthers’ D is led by 4-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (Alabama). Watch out for 3-star defensive tackle Tyler Quinn (Colorado State) as well.

Cedar Hill hopes to put some pressure on Duncanville’s offense, if it can get past 4-star linemen Savion Byrd and Jaylen Early.

PREDICTION: Duncanville 42, Cedar Hill 35

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-0) at Nolan Catholic (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Another district title will be won Friday night when the Parish Episcopal Panthers visit the Nolan Catholic Vikings, the two top-ranked teams in the state for TAPPS.

This game also features a ton of college recruits, highlighted by Panthers’ QB Preston Stone (SMU) and Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (35 offers).

Stone has thrown for 2,000 yards with 21 TDs to only two picks. He’s also run for eight scores. Andrew Paul, in his first season with the Panthers after a successful 2019 at Keller Central, has rushed for 400 yards and seven TDs.

Jayden Jones (SMU), who came over from Pantego Christian, leads Parish’s D with 12 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.

Megwa isn’t the only weapon for Nolan on offense with QB Jimmy Taylor (Cornell) and RB Sergio Snider, but it will be the Vikings’ D that could shine, highlighted by the trio of Curlee Thomas, Kaleb James and J’Dan Burnett, who come in with a combined 33 tackles for loss, 24 sacks and 40 QB hurries.

Keontae Williams has three picks and six deflections.

PREDICTION: Nolan 35, Parish 32

3. Denton Guyer (5-1) at Allen (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The District 5-6A championship will also be clinched Friday in Allen when the No. 4 Allen Eagles host the No. 11 Guyer Wildcats.

Allen is outscoring opponents 211-106 this season while averaging over 50 points per game, led by the backfield duo of QB General Booty and all-purpose back Jordan Johnson (Hawaii). The Eagles are coming off a 68-44 win over Little Elm.

Guyer is outscoring opponents 260-141 in six games with an average of over 43 points per game. Like Allen, the Wildcats are also riding a 4-game winning streak, including a 49-7 win over Braswell last week.

Guyer 4-star QB Eli Stowers (Texas A&M) has accounted for 16 TDs while RB Byron Phillips Jr. is averaging 102 yards per game while scoring eight TDs. Two-way star Deuce Harmon (A&M) has four picks.

PREDICTION: Allen 49, Guyer 42