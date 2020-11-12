High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8/Bi-district
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Greg Tepper 95-17
Ashley Pickle 94-18
Stephen Peters 94-18
Derek Johnson 92-20
Ric Renner 90-22
Jason Howell 90-22
Matt Diggs 88-24
Erin Hartigan 88-24
Tarrance Johnson 87-25
Nolan Ruth 87-25
Kenny Matthews 84-28
Brian Gosset 82-30
Marc Henry 73-39
Matt Davidson 66-46
Week 8/Bi-District
Parish Episcopal vs Nolan Catholic
Brownwood vs Kennedale
Everman vs Burleson
Cedar Hill vs Duncanville
North Side vs Grapevine
Allen vs Guyer
John Paul II vs Prestonwood
South Hills vs Southwest
SGP vs Arlington
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, Arlington
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, Arlington
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Parish, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, JP, Southwest, Arlington
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, South Hills, SGP
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, Kennedale, Everman, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Parish, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington
