Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 8/Bi-district

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Greg Tepper 95-17

Ashley Pickle 94-18

Stephen Peters 94-18

Derek Johnson 92-20

Ric Renner 90-22

Jason Howell 90-22

Matt Diggs 88-24

Erin Hartigan 88-24

Tarrance Johnson 87-25

Nolan Ruth 87-25

Kenny Matthews 84-28

Brian Gosset 82-30

Marc Henry 73-39

Matt Davidson 66-46

Week 8/Bi-District

Parish Episcopal vs Nolan Catholic

Brownwood vs Kennedale

Everman vs Burleson

Cedar Hill vs Duncanville

North Side vs Grapevine

Allen vs Guyer

John Paul II vs Prestonwood

South Hills vs Southwest

SGP vs Arlington

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, Arlington

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, Arlington

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Parish, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, JP, Southwest, Arlington

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, Southwest, SGP

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, South Hills, SGP

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, Kennedale, Everman, Cedar Hill, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Parish, Kennedale, Burleson, Duncanville, Grapevine, Allen, JP, Southwest, SGP

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Parish, Kennedale, Everman, Duncanville, Grapevine, Guyer, Prestonwood, Southwest, Arlington