Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Southlake Carroll win XC regional team titles; other state qualifiers

UIL REGIONAL MEET

State Meet, Nov. 23-24, Old Settler’s Park, Round Rock

State Qualifiers

(Top 3 teams)

Girls Class 3A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Holliday, 40

2. Spearman, 109

3. Wall, 148

4. Bushland, 169

5. Peaster, 170

Individual Qualifier

18. Reagan Bashore, Jr., Peaster, 13:58.20

Girls Class 3A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Whitesboro, 39

2. Pilot Point, 51

3. Waskom, 143

4. Mineola, 155

5. Maypearl, 168

Individual Qualifiers

4. Sarah Denton, Jr., Gunter, 12:38.25

7. Tania Ramirez, Jr., Boyd, 12:46.82

9. Chylar Greer, Sr., Grandview, 12:57.60

15. Taylor Wells, Sr., Ponder, 13:09.79

Girls Class 4A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Canyon, 29

2. Decatur, 64

3. Argyle, 68

4. Dumas, 131

5. Stephenville, 151

11. Mineral Wells, 339

13. Benbrook, 358

16. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 414

Individual Qualifiers

6. Merari Fraga, Soph., Bridgeport. 12:56.90

11. Jocelyn Mims, Glen Rose, 13:09.20

12. Haylee Bentley, Sr., River Oaks Castleberry, 13:10.40

Team Qualifiers

Decatur

3. Jentry Lamirand, Jr., 12:24.80

7. Presley Wall, Sr., 12:58

16. Kayla Leal, Sr., 13:15.40

23. Emily Childress, Sr., 13:29.80

28. Alexia Sellards, Sr., 14:03.90

34. Emily Collins, Soph., 14:07.90

36. Whitney Dollins, Jr., 14:11.80

Argyle

5. Alexandra Johnson, Sr., 12:38.20

10. Amaris McCasland, Jr., 13:13.60

15. Maura Journagan, Fr., 13:27.30

18. Priscilla Husby, Soph., 13:35.40

20. Avery Doyle, Soph., 13:42.90

22. Avery Junk, Soph., 13:47.50

63. Sophia Sanchez, Fr., 15:10.80

Girls Class 4A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Celina, 48

2. Kaufman, 63

3. Waxahachie Life, 85

4. Sanger, 151

5. Godley, 177

6. Kennedale, 179

12. Sunnyvale, 273

14. Carrollton Ranchview, 38

Individual Qualifiers

15. Betty Bajika, Sr., Kennedale, 12:33.34

Girls Class 5A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Colleyville Heritage, 38

2. Grapevine, 40

3. Randall, 63

4. Amarillo, 103

5. Azle, 198

7. Mansfield Legacy, 223

8. Burleson Centennial, 242

9. Aledo, 256

14. Ft Worth Arlington Heights, 439

15. Saginaw, 440

Individual Qualifiers

18. Emily Cole, Sr., Azle, 20:57.70

20. Ava Crisafulli, Soph., Mansfield Legacy, 21:00.60

25. Leah North, Jr., Azle, 21:25.50

Colleyville Heritage

1. Allie Love, Fr., 19:26.60

4. Claire Compher, Sr., 20:17.10

6. Jaclyn Turner, Jr., 20:23.50

12. Mia Soo Hoo, Sr., 20:41.90

15. Cambria Keith, Soph., 20:44.70

22. Felisa Saheib, Sr., 21:05.50

26. Haiden Cowdery, Soph., 21:32.30

Grapevine

2. Caroline Burrow, Sr., 19:55.80

8. Abigayle Kuehne, Jr., 20:31.00

9. Kylie Himes, Soph., 20:34.10

10. Lila Nicodemus, Jr., 20:37.70

11. Lindsey Smith, Sr., 20:40.00

16. Theresa McCullough, Soph., 20:46.70

17. Madyson Lucero, Jr., 20:50.60

Girls Class 5A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Lucas Lovejoy, 47

2. Dallas Highland Park, 68

3. Frisco Wakeland, 81

4. Rock Hill, 91

5. Frisco Reedy, 145

8. Royse City, 220

9. Dallas Wilson, 250

10. Midlothian, 251

11. Sulphur Springs, 276

12. Joshua, 276

14. Carrollton Turner, 392

Girls Class 6A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Flower Mound, 44

2. Southlake Carroll, 52

3. El Paso Franklin, 71

4. Prosper, 123

5. Keller Timber Creek, 152

6. McKinney Boyd, 185

8. Hebron, 202

9. Arlington Martin, 263

10. Boswell, 282

11. Weatherford, 309

13. Richardson Pearce, 369

14. Richardson, 437

16. South Grand Prairie, 451

Individual Qualifiers

1. Brynn Brown, Sr., Denton Guyer, 17:08.00

14. Jordan Sanders, Keller Timber Creek, Sr., 19:45.90

Team Qualifiers

Southlake Carroll

7. Kaylie Cox, Jr., 19:03.70

9. Grace Williamson, Sr., 19:17.90

12. Abigail McIlvain, Sr., 19:34.00

17. Olivia Jones, Jr., 19:55.60

23. Ava Bushaw, Soph., 20:05.60

29. Laurel Hook, Sr.

66. Audrey Dunn, Soph., 21:09.90

Girls Class 6A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Conroe The Woodlands, 50

2. Klein Cain, 84

3. Klein, 85

4. Conroe Woodlands College Park, 100

5. Waxahachie, 119

9. Mansfield, 297

Boys Class 3A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Whitesboro, 34

2. Valley View, 57

3. Keene Smith, 125

4. Commerce, 132

5. Gladewater Sabine, 159

Individual Qualifiers

11. Hayden Moussa, Sr., Ponder, 17:05.35

12. Noah Richardson, Jr., Boyd, 17:06.97

Boys Class 4A Region 1

Team Standings

1. San Elizario, 68

2. Perryton, 73

3. Andrews, 114

4. Argyle, 116

5. Decatur, 137

15. Benbrook, 407

Individual Qualifiers

4. Derrick Bible, Jr., Decatur, 16:55.00

10. Alejandro Ramirez, Castleberry, 17:09.70

12. Mason White, Jr., Argyle, 17:16.90

17. Tyler Westrom, Fr., Argyle, 17:24.70

19. Hunter Smith, Soph., Decatur, 17:29.70

Boys Class 4A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Melissa, 60

2. Kilgore, 94

3. Longview Spring Hill, 134

4. Hillsboro, 135

5. Sanger, 138

9. Kennedale, 212

12. Waxahachie Life, 271

13. Sunnyvale, 324

14. Carrollton Ranchview, 385

Individual Qualifiers

9. Brandon Haub, Jr., Kennedale, 16:19.17

Boys Class 5A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Grapevine, 54

2. Denton, 76

3. Amarillo Tascosa, 94

4. Amarillo, 119

5. Lubbock Monterey, 175

6. Mansfield Legacy, 189

8. Aledo, 225

9. Azle, 236

10. Burleson Centennial, 241

12. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 272

16. Saginaw, 394

Individual Qualifiers

6. Jackson Cichon, Sr., Mansfield Summit, 16:39.30

10. Isaac Hernandez, Soph., Aledo, 16:52.30

Team Qualifiers

Grapevine

3. Walker St. John, Jr., 16:28.00

5. Trey Leathers, Jr., 16:35.90

9. Josue Granados, Jr., 16:46.20

13. Brian Guevara, Jr., 17:18.60

31. Alex Morales, Jr., 17:58.90

74. Tyler Baxter, Soph., 19:04.50

Denton

4. Wyatt Athey, Soph., 16:28.40

11. Drew McLaughlin, Jr., 17:03.60

18. Matthew Norton, Jr., 17:26.40

20. Jorge Sanchez, Sr., 17:28.30

34. Carlos Woods, Jr., 18:06.30

55. Jake Meyering, Soph., 18:36.60

101. Ryan Kennedy, Soph., 19:57.60

Boys Class 5A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Lucas Lovejoy, 64

2. Frisco Reedy, 80

3. Rock Hill, 104

4. Lufkin, 115

5. Frisco Wakeland, 127

6. West Mesquite, 157

8. Dallas Highland Park, 187

9. Joshua, 200

10. Midlothian, 273

Individual Qualifier

15. Nathan Ford, Jr., Joshua, 16:47.49

Boys Class 6A Region 1

Team Standings

1. Southlake Carroll. 61

2. El Paso Eastwood, 64

3. Coppell, 101

4. El Paso Americas, 109

5. Flower Mound, 118

6. Keller Timber Creek, 160

7. Richardson Pearce, 201

8. Denton Guyer, 216

9. Dallas Jesuit, 243

10. Allen, 263

12. Arlington Sam Houston, 317

13. Hurst L.D. Bell, 343

14. Arlington Martin, 358

Individual Qualifiers

2. Alfredo Reina Corona, Sr., Haltom, 15:54.70

4. Robert Neeley, Sr., Keller Timber Creek, 16:05.00

Team Qualifiers

Southlake Carroll

3. Antonio Florcruz, Sr., 15:56.70

12. Bennett Woolsey, Sr., 16:24.30

15. Solom Chavez, Jr., 16:27.00

26. Bryan Fernando, Sr., 16:41.80

28. Logan Cantu, Soph., 16:42.60

29. Hunter Hill, Soph., 16:44.90

31. Mason Alexander, Sr., 16:48.90

Boys Class 6A Region 2

Team Standings

1. Conroe The Woodlands, 53

2. Klein, 79

3. Bridgeland, 103

4. Wylie, 122

5. Conroe Woodlands College Park, 123

7. Mansfield, 129

13. Waxahachie, 392

14. Garland Sachse, 410

15. Rockwall, 437

Individual Qualifier

19. Lorenzo Pelusi, Fr., Mansfield, 16:00.02

20. James Williams, Jr., Mansfield, 16:01.91

