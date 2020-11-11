High School Sports
Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Southlake Carroll win XC regional team titles; other state qualifiers
UIL REGIONAL MEET
State Meet, Nov. 23-24, Old Settler’s Park, Round Rock
State Qualifiers
(Top 3 teams)
Girls Class 3A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Holliday, 40
2. Spearman, 109
3. Wall, 148
4. Bushland, 169
5. Peaster, 170
Individual Qualifier
18. Reagan Bashore, Jr., Peaster, 13:58.20
Girls Class 3A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Whitesboro, 39
2. Pilot Point, 51
3. Waskom, 143
4. Mineola, 155
5. Maypearl, 168
Individual Qualifiers
4. Sarah Denton, Jr., Gunter, 12:38.25
7. Tania Ramirez, Jr., Boyd, 12:46.82
9. Chylar Greer, Sr., Grandview, 12:57.60
15. Taylor Wells, Sr., Ponder, 13:09.79
Girls Class 4A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Canyon, 29
2. Decatur, 64
3. Argyle, 68
4. Dumas, 131
5. Stephenville, 151
11. Mineral Wells, 339
13. Benbrook, 358
16. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 414
Individual Qualifiers
6. Merari Fraga, Soph., Bridgeport. 12:56.90
11. Jocelyn Mims, Glen Rose, 13:09.20
12. Haylee Bentley, Sr., River Oaks Castleberry, 13:10.40
Team Qualifiers
Decatur
3. Jentry Lamirand, Jr., 12:24.80
7. Presley Wall, Sr., 12:58
16. Kayla Leal, Sr., 13:15.40
23. Emily Childress, Sr., 13:29.80
28. Alexia Sellards, Sr., 14:03.90
34. Emily Collins, Soph., 14:07.90
36. Whitney Dollins, Jr., 14:11.80
Argyle
5. Alexandra Johnson, Sr., 12:38.20
10. Amaris McCasland, Jr., 13:13.60
15. Maura Journagan, Fr., 13:27.30
18. Priscilla Husby, Soph., 13:35.40
20. Avery Doyle, Soph., 13:42.90
22. Avery Junk, Soph., 13:47.50
63. Sophia Sanchez, Fr., 15:10.80
Girls Class 4A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Celina, 48
2. Kaufman, 63
3. Waxahachie Life, 85
4. Sanger, 151
5. Godley, 177
6. Kennedale, 179
12. Sunnyvale, 273
14. Carrollton Ranchview, 38
Individual Qualifiers
15. Betty Bajika, Sr., Kennedale, 12:33.34
Girls Class 5A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Colleyville Heritage, 38
2. Grapevine, 40
3. Randall, 63
4. Amarillo, 103
5. Azle, 198
7. Mansfield Legacy, 223
8. Burleson Centennial, 242
9. Aledo, 256
14. Ft Worth Arlington Heights, 439
15. Saginaw, 440
Individual Qualifiers
18. Emily Cole, Sr., Azle, 20:57.70
20. Ava Crisafulli, Soph., Mansfield Legacy, 21:00.60
25. Leah North, Jr., Azle, 21:25.50
Colleyville Heritage
1. Allie Love, Fr., 19:26.60
4. Claire Compher, Sr., 20:17.10
6. Jaclyn Turner, Jr., 20:23.50
12. Mia Soo Hoo, Sr., 20:41.90
15. Cambria Keith, Soph., 20:44.70
22. Felisa Saheib, Sr., 21:05.50
26. Haiden Cowdery, Soph., 21:32.30
Grapevine
2. Caroline Burrow, Sr., 19:55.80
8. Abigayle Kuehne, Jr., 20:31.00
9. Kylie Himes, Soph., 20:34.10
10. Lila Nicodemus, Jr., 20:37.70
11. Lindsey Smith, Sr., 20:40.00
16. Theresa McCullough, Soph., 20:46.70
17. Madyson Lucero, Jr., 20:50.60
Girls Class 5A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Lucas Lovejoy, 47
2. Dallas Highland Park, 68
3. Frisco Wakeland, 81
4. Rock Hill, 91
5. Frisco Reedy, 145
8. Royse City, 220
9. Dallas Wilson, 250
10. Midlothian, 251
11. Sulphur Springs, 276
12. Joshua, 276
14. Carrollton Turner, 392
Girls Class 6A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Flower Mound, 44
2. Southlake Carroll, 52
3. El Paso Franklin, 71
4. Prosper, 123
5. Keller Timber Creek, 152
6. McKinney Boyd, 185
8. Hebron, 202
9. Arlington Martin, 263
10. Boswell, 282
11. Weatherford, 309
13. Richardson Pearce, 369
14. Richardson, 437
16. South Grand Prairie, 451
Individual Qualifiers
1. Brynn Brown, Sr., Denton Guyer, 17:08.00
14. Jordan Sanders, Keller Timber Creek, Sr., 19:45.90
Team Qualifiers
Southlake Carroll
7. Kaylie Cox, Jr., 19:03.70
9. Grace Williamson, Sr., 19:17.90
12. Abigail McIlvain, Sr., 19:34.00
17. Olivia Jones, Jr., 19:55.60
23. Ava Bushaw, Soph., 20:05.60
29. Laurel Hook, Sr.
66. Audrey Dunn, Soph., 21:09.90
Girls Class 6A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Conroe The Woodlands, 50
2. Klein Cain, 84
3. Klein, 85
4. Conroe Woodlands College Park, 100
5. Waxahachie, 119
9. Mansfield, 297
Boys Class 3A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Whitesboro, 34
2. Valley View, 57
3. Keene Smith, 125
4. Commerce, 132
5. Gladewater Sabine, 159
Individual Qualifiers
11. Hayden Moussa, Sr., Ponder, 17:05.35
12. Noah Richardson, Jr., Boyd, 17:06.97
Boys Class 4A Region 1
Team Standings
1. San Elizario, 68
2. Perryton, 73
3. Andrews, 114
4. Argyle, 116
5. Decatur, 137
15. Benbrook, 407
Individual Qualifiers
4. Derrick Bible, Jr., Decatur, 16:55.00
10. Alejandro Ramirez, Castleberry, 17:09.70
12. Mason White, Jr., Argyle, 17:16.90
17. Tyler Westrom, Fr., Argyle, 17:24.70
19. Hunter Smith, Soph., Decatur, 17:29.70
Boys Class 4A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Melissa, 60
2. Kilgore, 94
3. Longview Spring Hill, 134
4. Hillsboro, 135
5. Sanger, 138
9. Kennedale, 212
12. Waxahachie Life, 271
13. Sunnyvale, 324
14. Carrollton Ranchview, 385
Individual Qualifiers
9. Brandon Haub, Jr., Kennedale, 16:19.17
Boys Class 5A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Grapevine, 54
2. Denton, 76
3. Amarillo Tascosa, 94
4. Amarillo, 119
5. Lubbock Monterey, 175
6. Mansfield Legacy, 189
8. Aledo, 225
9. Azle, 236
10. Burleson Centennial, 241
12. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 272
16. Saginaw, 394
Individual Qualifiers
6. Jackson Cichon, Sr., Mansfield Summit, 16:39.30
10. Isaac Hernandez, Soph., Aledo, 16:52.30
Team Qualifiers
Grapevine
3. Walker St. John, Jr., 16:28.00
5. Trey Leathers, Jr., 16:35.90
9. Josue Granados, Jr., 16:46.20
13. Brian Guevara, Jr., 17:18.60
31. Alex Morales, Jr., 17:58.90
74. Tyler Baxter, Soph., 19:04.50
Denton
4. Wyatt Athey, Soph., 16:28.40
11. Drew McLaughlin, Jr., 17:03.60
18. Matthew Norton, Jr., 17:26.40
20. Jorge Sanchez, Sr., 17:28.30
34. Carlos Woods, Jr., 18:06.30
55. Jake Meyering, Soph., 18:36.60
101. Ryan Kennedy, Soph., 19:57.60
Boys Class 5A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Lucas Lovejoy, 64
2. Frisco Reedy, 80
3. Rock Hill, 104
4. Lufkin, 115
5. Frisco Wakeland, 127
6. West Mesquite, 157
8. Dallas Highland Park, 187
9. Joshua, 200
10. Midlothian, 273
Individual Qualifier
15. Nathan Ford, Jr., Joshua, 16:47.49
Boys Class 6A Region 1
Team Standings
1. Southlake Carroll. 61
2. El Paso Eastwood, 64
3. Coppell, 101
4. El Paso Americas, 109
5. Flower Mound, 118
6. Keller Timber Creek, 160
7. Richardson Pearce, 201
8. Denton Guyer, 216
9. Dallas Jesuit, 243
10. Allen, 263
12. Arlington Sam Houston, 317
13. Hurst L.D. Bell, 343
14. Arlington Martin, 358
Individual Qualifiers
2. Alfredo Reina Corona, Sr., Haltom, 15:54.70
4. Robert Neeley, Sr., Keller Timber Creek, 16:05.00
Team Qualifiers
Southlake Carroll
3. Antonio Florcruz, Sr., 15:56.70
12. Bennett Woolsey, Sr., 16:24.30
15. Solom Chavez, Jr., 16:27.00
26. Bryan Fernando, Sr., 16:41.80
28. Logan Cantu, Soph., 16:42.60
29. Hunter Hill, Soph., 16:44.90
31. Mason Alexander, Sr., 16:48.90
Boys Class 6A Region 2
Team Standings
1. Conroe The Woodlands, 53
2. Klein, 79
3. Bridgeland, 103
4. Wylie, 122
5. Conroe Woodlands College Park, 123
7. Mansfield, 129
13. Waxahachie, 392
14. Garland Sachse, 410
15. Rockwall, 437
Individual Qualifier
19. Lorenzo Pelusi, Fr., Mansfield, 16:00.02
20. James Williams, Jr., Mansfield, 16:01.91
