National Signing Day is coming up. Find out where Dallas-Fort Worth athletes are going
Here is a running list of DFW athletes who are signing during the week of November 11, 2020.
Please send your information to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Aledo
Morgan Brown, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Grace Ornelas, Girls Soccer, Abilene Christian
Arlington Martin
Taliah Hill, Girls Basketball, Lamar
Mariah Roberts, Girls Basketball, TCU
Autumn Smith, Girls Basketball, LA Tech
Aubrey
Kaelyn Cash, Softball, Concordia
Azle
Jasson Hemmerling, Baseball, Ottawa University
Hughie Holland, Baseball, Bacone College
Luke Smith, Baseball, Seminole State College
Birdville
Price Reeves, Volleyball, Dallas Baptist
Boswell
Hailey Evans, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Haley Parker, Softball, Northwestern State
Emma Robertson, Softball, Houston
Rayna Sadler, Softball, Ottawa University
Tristan Tenorio, Baseball, Cloud County CC
Burleson
Jewellet Argueta, Girls Soccer, UT-Perman Basin
Lexie Boyd, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce
Maycie Massingill, Girls Soccer, Southeastern Louisiana State
Chris Savage, Baseball, Covenant College
Audrey Schneidmiller, Softball, Louisiana Tech
Mia Smalls, Volleyball, Arkansas Monticello
Jordan Walker, Girls Soccer, UT-San Antonio
Brailey Wasik, Softball, Sam Houston State
Emily White, Volleyball, East Central
Burleson Centennial
Brooke Boyer, Girls Soccer, McMurry University
Kendall Earheart, Baseball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Brooke Holybee, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler
Kayla Smith, Girls Soccer, Incarnate Word
Jacob Smoot, Baseball, Richland JC
Preston Tabor, Baseball, Dallas Baptist
Sarah Tate, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce
Byron Nelson
Payton Chamberlain, Volleyball, Wyoming
Hailey Griffin, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce
Megan Guy, Girls Soccer, A&M-Corpus Christi
Kayla Kubala, Softball, Southwestern College
Jadyn Lopez, Girls Soccer, Rogers State
Charitie Luper, Volleyball, UCLA
Gwyn Miller, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist
MacKenzie Moore, Girls Golf, Bowling Green
Kailey Roskop, Girls Track, Abilene Christian
Raegan Sharer, Girls Soccer, A&M-Corpus Christi
Hudson White, Baseball, Texas Tech
Carrollton Creekview
Madison Martin, Softball, Eastern Oklahoma State
Celina
Grace Cantu, Softball, McNeese State
Colleyville Heritage
Jalie Neff, Softball, McLennan CC
Alexa Neilon, Softball, LeTourneau
Presleigh Payne, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain
Olivia Ringo, Softball, West Texas A&M
Coppell
Rith Bhattacharyya, Boys Cross Country/Track, John Hopkins
Morgan Colon, Girls Cross Country/Track, Northeastern
Madison Gilliland, Volleyball, Texas Tech
Chloe Hassman, Girls Cross Country/Track, Penn
Sydney Ingle, Softball, North Texas
Chelsea Romas, Girls Golf, Texas Tech
Jamie Welsh, Girls Golf, Oklahoma City
Crandall
Alix Miller, Softball, Harding
Scarlett Perez, Softball, East Texas Baptist
Crowley
Marian Attaway, Volleyball, Southern University
Dallas Bishop Lynch
Harper McDonald, Volleyball, Rhode Island
Denton
Leah Stolfus, Volleyball, A&M-Corpus Christi
Taylor Thomas, Volleyball, Liberty
Emily Williamson, Girls Soccer, Howard Payne
Denton Guyer
Garrison Brandt, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa
Brynn Brown, Girls Cross Country/Track, North Carolina
Breck Carver, Baseball, Hill College
Bella Earle, Girls Basketball, Abilene Christian
Joley Fritsch, Volleyball, Georgetown College
Evie Goetz, Girls Basketball, TCU
Hailey Lander, Girls Soccer, Louisiana-Lafayette
Parker Loser, Baseball, Grayson College
Eryka Patton, Girls Basketball, Henderson State
Gabi Placke, Girls Soccer, Louisiana-Lafayette
Brooke Slusser, Volleyball, Alabama
Marina Vera, Girls Soccer, North Texas
Jackson Whitby, Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan
Jordyn Williams, Volleyball, Kentucky
Ennis
Mattie Beakley, Softball, Temple College
Euless Trinity
Piper Hankins, Softball, Lamar
Mackenzie Lucio, Softball, University of the Ozarks
Flower Mound
Kaylee Cox, Volleyball, Missouri
Angelique Cyr, Volleyball, Arizona State
Caroline Dykes, Volleyball, East Tennessee State
Hailey Hutchings, Beach Volleyball, Grand Canyon University
FM Marcus
Emma Adair, Softball, Hardin-Simmons
Bella Hernandez, Softball, Tarleton State
Brooke Johnson, Softball, Harding
Abby Kubin, Softball, Tennessee-Martin
Abby Olivier, Softball, Haverford College
Hannah Turner, Softball, Yale
Matie Wolkow, Softball, McLennan CC
Forney
Savannah Hughes, Softball, Henderson State
Vanessa Hollingsworth, Softball, Missouri
Fort Worth Christian
Missy Wise, Softball, Texas Woman’s
Frisco Heritage
Riley Lunsford, Softball, Lubbock Christian
Frisco Independence
McKenna Kostyszyn, Softball, New Mexico
Savannah Williams, Softball, North Dakota State
Frisco Reedy
Addison Corley, Volleyball, North Texas
Tatum Fouche, Volleyball, North Alabama
Makailyn Hill, Volleyball, Saint Louis
Madison Treutlein, Softball, Henderson State
Micaela Wark, Softball, Kansas
FW All Saints
Hannah Fay, Girls Track, Davidson
FW Arlington Heights
Jordan Taylor, Softball, Hill College
FW Paschal
Damari Deschaine, Girls Soccer, Arkansas State
FW Southwest Christian
Arieona Rosborough, Girls Basketball, Mary-Hardin Baylor
Granbury
Taylor Calcote, Baseball, Wichita State
Alison Cooper, Softball, Wichita State
Haslet Eaton
Xavier Casserilla, Baseball, Wichita State
Caleigh Enax, Volleyball, Angelo State
Adrianna Gutierrez, Girls Soccer, Northwestern Oklahoma State
Vivica Hernandez, Softball, Northwestern State
Andrew Hudson, Baseball, Newman University
Kyndal Payne, Volleyball, A&M-Corpus Christi
Jarret Stephens, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College
Landon Winingham, Baseball, Fort Scott CC
Clara Zuehlke, Volleyball, Mid American Christian
Hebron
Rylee Nicholson, Softball, South Dakota
ILT Keller-Saginaw
Paoli Baez, Softball, A&M-Corpus Christi
Irving Nimitz
Kristin Rodriguez, Softball, Texas Woman’s
Joshua
Kylie Criner, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler
Reagan Easter, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler
Justin Northwest
Kylee DeLong, Volleyball, Henderson State
Jacee Fields, Girls Golf, Southern Miss
Abigail Garza, Softball, McPherson College
Kaitlyn Ivy, Softball, Christian Brothers
Rylee Seymour, Softball, Angelo State
Keller
Haylee Maxey, Volleyball, Tarleton State
Keller Central
Megan Mirabal, Girls Soccer, Lubbock Christian
Keller Timber Creek
Gabi Barrera, Girls Cross Country/Track, Oklahoma
Baylea Myers, Softball, Houston
Mia Topping, Girls Basketball, Missouri Southern State
Kennedale
Bryley Steinhilber, Volleyball, Abilene Christian
Mansfield
Blake Borg, Softball, Molloy College
Drew Crippen, Boys Basketball, UT-Permian Basin
Miyah Jackson, Softball, Henderson State
Zoey Johnson, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist
Katie Le, Volleyball, Central Oklahoma
Emilee Watkins, Softball, Fordham
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Caiya Artis, Volleyball, Prairie View A&M
Trinity Carruthers, Volleyball, Morgan State
Chloe Jones, Softball, Lubbock Christian
Mekayla Koger, Volleyball, Sam Houston State
Lyric Stewart, Volleyball, Georgia
Mansfield Legacy
Kelby Robbins, Softball, Stephen F. Austin
Midlothian
Riley Crawford, Softball, McPherson College
Midlothian Heritage
Rachel Allen, Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist
Nolan Catholic
Laci Earixson, Girls Soccer, Texas Woman’s
Plano East
Aahmyri Kennedy, Softball, Temple College
Lauren Trihn, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist
Prosper
Bailey Birmingham, Volleyball, Tulsa
Samantha Jacobs, Volleyball, Alabama
Kialah Jefferson, Volleyball, Virginia Commonwealth
Sydney Reid, Softball, Missouri-Kansas City
Nikki Steinheiser, Volleyball, Boston College
Taylor Youtsey, Volleyball, Cal Poly
Richardson
Paige Dugan, Volleyball, Lamar
Richland
Chloe Alderson, Volleyball, Arkansas-Fort Smith
Royse City
Cassidi Mullen, Softball, UT-Tyler
Saginaw
Kaley Brubaker, Volleyball, Southern Nazarene
Dylan Garcia, Baseball, Garden City CC
Abby Godwin, Volleyball, Culver-Stockton College
South Grand Prairie
Kiara Jackson, Girls Basketball, UNLV
Southlake Carroll
Bennett Bibza, Boys Swim/Dive, Ouachita Baptist
Manuel Borowski, Boys Swim/Dive, Texas
Laura Brambilla, Volleyball, Washington University-St. Louis
Corbyn Cormack, Girls Swim/Dive, Air Force
Tatum Evans, Girls Swim/Dive, Penn State
Brittney Flexer, Girls Basketball, Missouri Southern State
Antonio Florcruz, Boys Cross Country, Oklahoma
Natalie Glenn, Volleyball, Minnesota
Hailey Hernandez, Girls Swim/Dive, Texas
Michael Kietzman, Boys Swim/Dive, Colorado School of Mines
Jackson Miller, Boys Swim/Dive, Miami University
Ryan Pehrson, Baseball, Wharton County JC
Jackson Pogue, Boys Swim/Dive, Army
Keagan Polk, Volleyball, Baylor
Morgan Quillen, Girls Soccer, Alabama
Nicholas Swafford, Boys Swim/Dive, American University
Madison White, Girls Soccer, Ouachita Baptist
Grace Williamson, Girls Cross Country, Oklahoma
Terrell
Courtney Harrell, Softball, Lubbock Christian
The Colony
Carlie Goldy, Softball, Eastern Oklahoma State College
Weatherford
Savannah Harvey, Girls Soccer, Rogers State
Abbie Lane, Volleyball, Holy Cross
Logan Loran, Volleyball, Oklahoma Baptist
Addison Tidwell, Softball, Henderson State
Wylie
Niah Tucker, Volleyball, Providence College
