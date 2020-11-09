National Signing Day is coming up. Find out where Dallas-Fort Worth athletes are going

Here is a running list of DFW athletes who are signing during the week of November 11, 2020.

Aledo

Morgan Brown, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Grace Ornelas, Girls Soccer, Abilene Christian

Arlington Martin

Taliah Hill, Girls Basketball, Lamar

Mariah Roberts, Girls Basketball, TCU

Autumn Smith, Girls Basketball, LA Tech

Aubrey

Kaelyn Cash, Softball, Concordia

Azle

Jasson Hemmerling, Baseball, Ottawa University

Hughie Holland, Baseball, Bacone College

Luke Smith, Baseball, Seminole State College

Birdville

Price Reeves, Volleyball, Dallas Baptist

Boswell

Hailey Evans, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Haley Parker, Softball, Northwestern State

Emma Robertson, Softball, Houston

Rayna Sadler, Softball, Ottawa University

Tristan Tenorio, Baseball, Cloud County CC

Burleson

Jewellet Argueta, Girls Soccer, UT-Perman Basin

Lexie Boyd, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce

Maycie Massingill, Girls Soccer, Southeastern Louisiana State

Chris Savage, Baseball, Covenant College

Audrey Schneidmiller, Softball, Louisiana Tech

Mia Smalls, Volleyball, Arkansas Monticello

Jordan Walker, Girls Soccer, UT-San Antonio

Brailey Wasik, Softball, Sam Houston State

Emily White, Volleyball, East Central

Burleson Centennial

Brooke Boyer, Girls Soccer, McMurry University

Kendall Earheart, Baseball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Brooke Holybee, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler

Kayla Smith, Girls Soccer, Incarnate Word

Jacob Smoot, Baseball, Richland JC

Preston Tabor, Baseball, Dallas Baptist

Sarah Tate, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce

Byron Nelson

Payton Chamberlain, Volleyball, Wyoming

Hailey Griffin, Girls Soccer, A&M Commerce

Megan Guy, Girls Soccer, A&M-Corpus Christi

Kayla Kubala, Softball, Southwestern College

Jadyn Lopez, Girls Soccer, Rogers State

Charitie Luper, Volleyball, UCLA

Gwyn Miller, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist

MacKenzie Moore, Girls Golf, Bowling Green

Kailey Roskop, Girls Track, Abilene Christian

Raegan Sharer, Girls Soccer, A&M-Corpus Christi

Hudson White, Baseball, Texas Tech

Carrollton Creekview

Madison Martin, Softball, Eastern Oklahoma State

Celina

Grace Cantu, Softball, McNeese State

Colleyville Heritage

Jalie Neff, Softball, McLennan CC

Alexa Neilon, Softball, LeTourneau

Presleigh Payne, Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Olivia Ringo, Softball, West Texas A&M

Coppell

Rith Bhattacharyya, Boys Cross Country/Track, John Hopkins

Morgan Colon, Girls Cross Country/Track, Northeastern

Madison Gilliland, Volleyball, Texas Tech

Chloe Hassman, Girls Cross Country/Track, Penn

Sydney Ingle, Softball, North Texas

Chelsea Romas, Girls Golf, Texas Tech

Jamie Welsh, Girls Golf, Oklahoma City

Crandall

Alix Miller, Softball, Harding

Scarlett Perez, Softball, East Texas Baptist

Crowley

Marian Attaway, Volleyball, Southern University

Dallas Bishop Lynch

Harper McDonald, Volleyball, Rhode Island

Denton

Leah Stolfus, Volleyball, A&M-Corpus Christi

Taylor Thomas, Volleyball, Liberty

Emily Williamson, Girls Soccer, Howard Payne

Denton Guyer

Garrison Brandt, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

Brynn Brown, Girls Cross Country/Track, North Carolina

Breck Carver, Baseball, Hill College

Bella Earle, Girls Basketball, Abilene Christian

Joley Fritsch, Volleyball, Georgetown College

Evie Goetz, Girls Basketball, TCU

Hailey Lander, Girls Soccer, Louisiana-Lafayette

Parker Loser, Baseball, Grayson College

Eryka Patton, Girls Basketball, Henderson State

Gabi Placke, Girls Soccer, Louisiana-Lafayette

Brooke Slusser, Volleyball, Alabama

Marina Vera, Girls Soccer, North Texas

Jackson Whitby, Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Jordyn Williams, Volleyball, Kentucky

Ennis

Mattie Beakley, Softball, Temple College

Euless Trinity

Piper Hankins, Softball, Lamar

Mackenzie Lucio, Softball, University of the Ozarks

Flower Mound

Kaylee Cox, Volleyball, Missouri

Angelique Cyr, Volleyball, Arizona State

Caroline Dykes, Volleyball, East Tennessee State

Hailey Hutchings, Beach Volleyball, Grand Canyon University

FM Marcus

Emma Adair, Softball, Hardin-Simmons

Bella Hernandez, Softball, Tarleton State

Brooke Johnson, Softball, Harding

Abby Kubin, Softball, Tennessee-Martin

Abby Olivier, Softball, Haverford College

Hannah Turner, Softball, Yale

Matie Wolkow, Softball, McLennan CC

Forney

Savannah Hughes, Softball, Henderson State

Vanessa Hollingsworth, Softball, Missouri

Fort Worth Christian

Missy Wise, Softball, Texas Woman’s

Frisco Heritage

Riley Lunsford, Softball, Lubbock Christian

Frisco Independence

McKenna Kostyszyn, Softball, New Mexico

Savannah Williams, Softball, North Dakota State

Frisco Reedy

Addison Corley, Volleyball, North Texas

Tatum Fouche, Volleyball, North Alabama

Makailyn Hill, Volleyball, Saint Louis

Madison Treutlein, Softball, Henderson State

Micaela Wark, Softball, Kansas

FW All Saints

Hannah Fay, Girls Track, Davidson

FW Arlington Heights

Jordan Taylor, Softball, Hill College

FW Paschal

Damari Deschaine, Girls Soccer, Arkansas State

FW Southwest Christian

Arieona Rosborough, Girls Basketball, Mary-Hardin Baylor

Granbury

Taylor Calcote, Baseball, Wichita State

Alison Cooper, Softball, Wichita State

Haslet Eaton

Xavier Casserilla, Baseball, Wichita State

Caleigh Enax, Volleyball, Angelo State

Adrianna Gutierrez, Girls Soccer, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Vivica Hernandez, Softball, Northwestern State

Andrew Hudson, Baseball, Newman University

Kyndal Payne, Volleyball, A&M-Corpus Christi

Jarret Stephens, Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College

Landon Winingham, Baseball, Fort Scott CC

Clara Zuehlke, Volleyball, Mid American Christian

Hebron

Rylee Nicholson, Softball, South Dakota

ILT Keller-Saginaw

Paoli Baez, Softball, A&M-Corpus Christi

Irving Nimitz

Kristin Rodriguez, Softball, Texas Woman’s

Joshua

Kylie Criner, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler

Reagan Easter, Girls Soccer, UT-Tyler

Justin Northwest

Kylee DeLong, Volleyball, Henderson State

Jacee Fields, Girls Golf, Southern Miss

Abigail Garza, Softball, McPherson College

Kaitlyn Ivy, Softball, Christian Brothers

Rylee Seymour, Softball, Angelo State

Keller

Haylee Maxey, Volleyball, Tarleton State

Keller Central

Megan Mirabal, Girls Soccer, Lubbock Christian

Keller Timber Creek

Gabi Barrera, Girls Cross Country/Track, Oklahoma

Baylea Myers, Softball, Houston

Mia Topping, Girls Basketball, Missouri Southern State

Kennedale

Bryley Steinhilber, Volleyball, Abilene Christian

Mansfield

Blake Borg, Softball, Molloy College

Drew Crippen, Boys Basketball, UT-Permian Basin

Miyah Jackson, Softball, Henderson State

Zoey Johnson, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist

Katie Le, Volleyball, Central Oklahoma

Emilee Watkins, Softball, Fordham

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Caiya Artis, Volleyball, Prairie View A&M

Trinity Carruthers, Volleyball, Morgan State

Chloe Jones, Softball, Lubbock Christian

Mekayla Koger, Volleyball, Sam Houston State

Lyric Stewart, Volleyball, Georgia

Mansfield Legacy

Kelby Robbins, Softball, Stephen F. Austin

Midlothian

Riley Crawford, Softball, McPherson College

Midlothian Heritage

Rachel Allen, Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist

Nolan Catholic

Laci Earixson, Girls Soccer, Texas Woman’s

Plano East

Aahmyri Kennedy, Softball, Temple College

Lauren Trihn, Softball, Oklahoma Baptist

Prosper

Bailey Birmingham, Volleyball, Tulsa

Samantha Jacobs, Volleyball, Alabama

Kialah Jefferson, Volleyball, Virginia Commonwealth

Sydney Reid, Softball, Missouri-Kansas City

Nikki Steinheiser, Volleyball, Boston College

Taylor Youtsey, Volleyball, Cal Poly

Richardson

Paige Dugan, Volleyball, Lamar

Richland

Chloe Alderson, Volleyball, Arkansas-Fort Smith

Royse City

Cassidi Mullen, Softball, UT-Tyler

Saginaw

Kaley Brubaker, Volleyball, Southern Nazarene

Dylan Garcia, Baseball, Garden City CC

Abby Godwin, Volleyball, Culver-Stockton College

South Grand Prairie

Kiara Jackson, Girls Basketball, UNLV

Southlake Carroll

Bennett Bibza, Boys Swim/Dive, Ouachita Baptist

Manuel Borowski, Boys Swim/Dive, Texas

Laura Brambilla, Volleyball, Washington University-St. Louis

Corbyn Cormack, Girls Swim/Dive, Air Force

Tatum Evans, Girls Swim/Dive, Penn State

Brittney Flexer, Girls Basketball, Missouri Southern State

Antonio Florcruz, Boys Cross Country, Oklahoma

Natalie Glenn, Volleyball, Minnesota

Hailey Hernandez, Girls Swim/Dive, Texas

Michael Kietzman, Boys Swim/Dive, Colorado School of Mines

Jackson Miller, Boys Swim/Dive, Miami University

Ryan Pehrson, Baseball, Wharton County JC

Jackson Pogue, Boys Swim/Dive, Army

Keagan Polk, Volleyball, Baylor

Morgan Quillen, Girls Soccer, Alabama

Nicholas Swafford, Boys Swim/Dive, American University

Madison White, Girls Soccer, Ouachita Baptist

Grace Williamson, Girls Cross Country, Oklahoma

Terrell

Courtney Harrell, Softball, Lubbock Christian

The Colony

Carlie Goldy, Softball, Eastern Oklahoma State College

Weatherford

Savannah Harvey, Girls Soccer, Rogers State

Abbie Lane, Volleyball, Holy Cross

Logan Loran, Volleyball, Oklahoma Baptist

Addison Tidwell, Softball, Henderson State

Wylie

Niah Tucker, Volleyball, Providence College