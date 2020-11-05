Haslet Eaton stays undefeated in district with impressive road victory against Keller

If you just looked at the records going in you would expect the Haslet Eaton football team to have an easy time with Keller.

The Indians had only one win on the season and were winless in District 4-6A. Eaton on the other hand had posted four wins and was undefeated in two district games.

Eaton (5-2 overall, 3-0 district) did win on the strength of two Isaac Jones touchdown runs, but the Eagles were tested in a 21-10 win on Thursday night at Keller ISD Stadium.

Keller (1-5, 0-3) pulled to within 14-10 with four seconds left in the third quarter on a 19-yard field goal by Conner Lisenbee. The Indians had driven from their own 22 to the Eaton 3, but the drive stalled. A 43-yard pass play from quarterback Clayton Thomas to Amarion Henry gave Keller a first-and-goal at the Eagles’ 8.

Keller quarterback Clayton Thomas hands the ball to running back Adam Campbell during a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 05, 2020. The game was tied at seven at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Eaton quarterback Braden St Ama (15) completes a pass down the sidelines during a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 05, 2020. Eaton defeated Keller 21-10. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Two running plays netted five yards and an incomplete pass forced the kick.

Keller did force an Eaton punt on the Eagles’ next series, but a chop block and holding penalties forced the Indians to punt it right back with 7:31 left in the game.

Taking over at its own 38, the Eagles took almost six minutes off the clock before Jones scored his second TD of the night on a 7-yard run to go up 21-10 with 1:38 left.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Eaton piled up 231 of its 353 total yards on the ground with quarterback Braden St. Ama leading the way with 92 yards on 13 carries. Jones finished with 61 yards on 12 carries and backfield mate Jahbez Hawkins added 84 yards on 16 totes.

Eaton scored touchdowns on each of its first drives of each half. St. Ama hit Hawkins with a 33-yard pass play to set up Jones’ 14-yard scoring run with 8:24 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) looks for room around the right side during a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 05, 2020. The game was tied at seven at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Keller answered immediately with a 15-play, 75-yard march to tie the game at 7. Running back Blake Burlison carried nine times on the drive and bulled his way in from the one to knot the score with 1:10 left in the first quarter.

Both defenses stepped up in the second quarter, but Eaton did threaten late in the period.

St. Ama hit Charles Whitebear with a 31-yard pass down to the Keller 14. On the ensuing play Jones broke free, but was hit and fumbled the ball into the end zone, where Keller’s Colton Vargas fell on it with 45 seconds left before intermission to end the drive.

Eaton’s Jalen Thompson returned the opening kick of the second half 46 yards to midfield. A 31-yard run by St. Ama set up a 12-yard TD pass from St. Ama to Whitebear two plays later and the Eagles took a 14-7 lead with 9:37 left in the third.

Eaton’s run defense was solid allowing 88 yards on 36 carries by Keller.