Brothers at rival Fort Worth area private schools to face off in district showdown

Carson and Chase Cross were the typical brothers growing up.

They tried to be better than the other in anything whether it was sports or video games.

They were competitive.

Having shared so many memories up to this point, they get to add a unique one Friday night.

Carson, 17, will suit up as the starting quarterback for Fort Worth Christian (1-3 overall, 1-1 district). Chase, 15, will start at QB for Grapevine Faith (3-2, 2-1).

The two rival schools will kick off at 7:30 p.m. from FWC.

“I’ve been thinking about this day for three years now,” said Chase, a sophomore. “There will be a lot of emotions on the field.”

It will be the first time the brothers face off in a football game. They played on the same flag football team in elementary.

“We’ve always been competitive,” said Carson, a senior. “We’ve been keeping score a lot in our lives and we get to finally do it officially Friday night.”

Quarterback Carson Cross throws the ball during football practice Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Fort Worth Christian School. Cross will be facing his younger brother at the rivalry game against Grapevine Faith on Nov. 6. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

QB start and change of scenery

Oldest brother Cade was also a quarterback at Faith, which is where Carson and Chase got their passion for the position.

Carson is named after former NFL QB Carson Palmer while Chase is named after Southlake Carroll and Missouri great Chase Daniel.

“I always looked up to my older brothers and wanted to be like them or even better,” Chase said. “I would compete with Carson and his friends, against better competition, just trying to be as good as them.”

The family has been in the Faith system for over 10 years.

Quarterback Carson Cross walks off the field after football practice Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Fort Worth Christian School. Cross will be facing his younger brother at the rivalry game against Grapevine Faith on Nov. 6. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

However, Carson was at Faith from the second grade up until freshman year. He was the junior varsity backup QB as a freshman. When he noticed the starter would be there for a few more seasons, it was time for a change.

Carson transferred to FWC and was the starting receiver as a sophomore until he moved back to QB last year.

“Nobody can draw this up,” father Chad Cross said. “We had the kids in the same school for years. I would never have thought that four years ago Carson would change schools and be quarterback at Fort Worth Christian.

“He’s played against people in middle school that he’s hated and now they’re his best friends. It’s been a complete 180. It’s cool how it’s unfolded and every detail has worked out.”

Carson expects some trash talking during the game.

“Certainly since I use to go to Faith, I bet some people will have it out for me,” he said. “Lot of the guys do come over so I think my friends will talk to Chase in the game.

Quarterback Chase Cross listens to a coach during football practice Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Grapevine Faith. The team faces their rivalry, Fort Worth Faith, on Nov. 6. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“At the end of the day, we still love each other, we’re still brothers first.”

On the season, Carson has thrown for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s added 355 yards rushing and another five scores.

Chase has thrown for 853 yards and 13 TDs.

“Of course I want him to do well, but I kind of have to root against him,” Carson said. “We’ll always compare our stats Friday night and ask how many touchdowns the other got, if he had more than me, if I had more than him.”

“It’s definitely unique. There’s always a good rivalry between us and Faith. It should be an entertaining game,” FWC coach Jared Hudgins added. “This year with this dynamic, it’s a little different. He’ll still be fired up and ready to go. The family does such a good job. They have so much grace and integrity. They’re a phenomenal family.”

Quarterback Chase Cross throws the ball during football practice Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Grapevine Faith. Cross will face his older brother when the team faces their rivalry, Fort Worth Faith, on Nov. 6. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Sitting arrangements

But there is one more pressing issue at hand.

Which side does the family sit?

“My dad will probably go from sideline to sideline,” Carson said. “I’ll keep a prayer for my mom. Her anxiety will be pretty high.”

Added mother Lyneè, “I’m always nervous. I just know how I will handle it. We’ve talked about sitting on one side and switching at halftime. I only thought about this the other day, but I’m going to be sitting with people who will be cheering against the other son.”

Chad and Lyneè said they’re expecting nearly 20 family members to come to the game.

Others that can’t make it will be able to watch the game via livestream.

“I love both teams and all the boys. They’ve come to the house,” Lyneè said. “I cheer for Carson and all his friends and Chase and all his friends. We’ve known them for years now.”