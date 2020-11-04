Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth Christian QB honored as Texas high school football player of the week

Quarterback Carson Cross throws the ball during football practice Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Fort Worth Christian School. Cross will be facing his younger brother at the rivalry game against Grapevine Faith on Nov. 6.
Quarterback Carson Cross throws the ball during football practice Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Fort Worth Christian School.

Fort Worth Christian quarterback Carson Cross was named a Week 10/Week 6 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week on Wednesday after his big night vs. Flower Mound Coram Deo.

The Cardinals, who erased a 16-13 halftime deficit to win 48-33, got over 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing from Cross.

Cross threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns and added a career-high 250 yards rushing and another two TDs for a total of 540 yards.

One of Cross’ rushing TDs came from 68 yards.

“Carson is a great leader for us. He makes you go offensively,” FWC coach Jared Hudgins said. “He is able to respond to adversity well and is a huge supporter of all his teammates.”

Cross and the Cardinals look to stay in the win column when they host Grapevine Faith at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Week 10/Week 6 Players of the Week

