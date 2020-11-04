High School Football
Fort Worth Christian QB honored as Texas high school football player of the week
Fort Worth Christian quarterback Carson Cross was named a Week 10/Week 6 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week on Wednesday after his big night vs. Flower Mound Coram Deo.
The Cardinals, who erased a 16-13 halftime deficit to win 48-33, got over 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing from Cross.
Cross threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns and added a career-high 250 yards rushing and another two TDs for a total of 540 yards.
One of Cross’ rushing TDs came from 68 yards.
“Carson is a great leader for us. He makes you go offensively,” FWC coach Jared Hudgins said. “He is able to respond to adversity well and is a huge supporter of all his teammates.”
Cross and the Cardinals look to stay in the win column when they host Grapevine Faith at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Week 10/Week 6 Players of the Week
- Class 6A: Bishop Davenport, Junior, Quarterback, Spring
- Class 5A: Wilburn Smallwood, Senior, Defensive End, Lufkin
- Class 4A: Kavian Gaither, Senior, Quarterback/Linebacker, Connally
- Class 3A: Ernest Ceasar, III, Senior, Running Back/Defensive Back, East Chambers
- Class 2A: Trajon Butler, Sophomore, Quarterback/Running Back/Wide Receiver, Marlin
- Private School: Carson Cross, Senior, Quarterback, Fort Worth Christian
